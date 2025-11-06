What Deion Sanders' Candid Comments Tell Us About Freshman Quarterback Julian Lewis
Even with the Colorado Buffaloes enduring a tough 3-6 season, there’s a sense of optimism in Boulder as five-star freshman Julian Lewis is set to start the rest of the way.
Deion Sanders made it official earlier this week—Lewis will be the Buffaloes’ starting quarterback moving forward. Sanders said the freshman’s arm talent and ability to extend plays could give the offense a much-needed boost.
“He has the capacity,” Sanders said. “He has arm talent that is unbelievable. He can make all the throws. We gotta find out what makes Juju (Lewis) go.”
Lewis steps in for Kaidon Salter, who’s being benched for the second time this season. Sanders hasn’t said yet if Salter or redshirt freshman Ryan Staub will handle the backup role.
The next few weeks will be Lewis’ chance to prove he can be Sanders’ quarterback of the future as Colorado searches for stability at the position following Shedeur Sanders’ departure to the NFL Draft.
If Lewis settles in quickly, the Buffaloes might finally find the consistency they’ve been missing under center. His play down the stretch won’t just impact how this season ends—it could help define the next chapter of Sanders’ program.
Why Starting Julian Lewis For The Rest Of The Season Makes Sense
With the Buffaloes sitting at 3-6, Deion Sanders made the decision to hand Julian Lewis the reins at quarterback for the rest of the season. It’s a bold move, but one that makes sense for a team focused on building toward the future.
If Colorado had no plans to redshirt Lewis, letting him run the offense now gives the staff a chance to see how he handles live game situations. It’s a big ask for a true freshman, but the experience could be crucial as Sanders looks to stabilize the program heading into next year.
Sanders and his staff will use these final games to determine if Lewis is their quarterback moving forward and whether the team can build around him. Lewis has the tools that made him a five-star recruit—arm strength, poise, and confidence in the pocket—and he’ll have a chance to show all of that in real time.
His performance in the coming weeks won’t just affect how Colorado finishes the season; it could set the tone for the Buffaloes’ offense for years to come.
What Are The Expectations For Julian Lewis?
Lewis isn’t expected to turn around the Buffaloes’ season in the last few games. The focus should be on learning the offense, gaining experience, and preparing for next season.
These games give Sanders and his staff a clear look at whether Lewis can be their long-term solution at quarterback. He’s a five-star for a reason, and this is his chance to prove why Colorado believed in him.
The priority will be on growth and composure rather than perfection.
Lewis can get comfortable with the college game, build confidence, and gain valuable experience leading the team. If he shows the talent that made him one of the nation’s top recruits, it could cement his role as the face of Colorado football.
For Sanders and the program, this isn’t just a late-season audition—it’s the start of a new era under center in Boulder.