Deion Sanders Reveals Practice Insight For A Colorado Buffaloes Comeback
BOULDER — It may not be showing up on game days, but coach Deion Sanders believes the Colorado Buffaloes are headed in the right direction based on what he's seeing behind closed doors.
While consistently good practices are better than poor practices, "Coach Prime" still needs to find a way for Colorado's work during the week to translate to Saturdays. The Buffs were blown out the past two weeks, and it's unclear if things will get better over the next four weeks.
"We are trending right behind the curtains," Sanders said during his weekly presser on Tuesday. "If you really knew everything behind the curtains, we're trending in the right direction."
Why Deion Sanders Remains Hopeful
"Coach Prime" was adamant after Saturday's 52-17 loss to the Arizona Wildcats that his players haven't checked out for the looming offseason. The results certainly aren't coming, but Sanders has appreciated how his team has responded.
"We're not executing. We're not getting it done, and that's lack of preparation," Sanders said. "I know this team personally. I know this intimately. I know a multitude of players. They hadn't done that (checked out). I know when a player quits. I know a quitter when I see one. I hadn't seen that."
Asked to elaborate on what exactly is trending in the right direction, "Coach Prime" said the Buffs are still practicing at a high level despite recent struggles on game days.
"I say this every week, and I know it seems strange because we go out there and play like garbage: They're practicing right, man. They're practicing right. They're fighting," Sanders said. "The things I challenge them with in the morning meetings are that they're accountable. They're accountable to them. The coaches are accountable for what we're doing, and that's on us. The way they're performing is on us. It's not on them."
Sanders added that he and his coaching staff must put players in better positions to succeed, although it's unclear what that will look like against West Virginia this weekend. The Buffs will, however, turn to freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis at quarterback.
Coach Prime Takes Share Of Blame
"Coach Prime" was later asked about what he's learned from reflecting on Saturday's loss, which dropped the Buffs to 3-6 (1-5 Big 12).
"It has to be preparation to the fullest, including me," Sanders said. "It has to be intellect and understanding what's going to happen, what should be happening and what you see. The correct meeting times, the messages dispersed inside the meeting rooms, attention to details in practice, attention to details in everything we do."
With Lewis getting the nod at quarterback, Colorado will visit the Mountaineers on Saturday for a 10 a.m. MT kickoff. The game will be televised on TNT (simulcast on HBO Max).