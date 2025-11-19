Deion Sanders Clarifies Blunt Comments That He 'Missed' On Some Colorado Transfers
Coach Deion Sanders' best friend has flaked.
The Colorado Buffaloes had a rough year in the transfer portal this past offseason, tasked with replacing a litany of important positions but failing to find improvement in nearly all of them. "Coach Prime" has embraced the portal, but this year, it hasn't done much but hurt Colorado's trajectory.
With the Buffaloes slumping into a bout with West Virginia two Saturdays ago, Sanders admitted he over-evaluated several newcomers. While that could be construed as throwing his roster under the bus, he cleared the air during Tuesday's press conference.
Deion Sanders Discusses Portal Problems
"I'm brutally honest with y'all," Sanders said. "You can't get upset or attacked when I tell you the truth. That's what happens with everybody. Think about all these other teams that were supposed to [reach expectations]."
Sanders launched an ardent defense of his abilities, having stated throughout the season that his team simply wasn't living up to its capabilities. Some players Colorado brought in didn't live up to their highlight reels, and he knows it.
Still, it could be viewed as a reckless notion given the team's desperate nature at the time and likely presence of transfers who unknowingly disappointed Coach Prime. He reflected the portal blunders on himself and the coaching staff, but the bus had already rolled.
Coach Prime Wants It Both Ways
"I haven't forgotten how to coach in a year," he continued. "A lot of these wonderful coaches out there that aren't winning this season, they haven't forgotten how to coach in a year. We did some things we shouldn't have done. That's on us."
And while he's not literally on the hot seat, many Colorado fans are disappointed with how Sanders affected the outcome of 2025. He closed Tuesday's presser with a plea to fans, media and leadership alike, with a new athletic director set to take the reins this July.
"If anybody is built for adversity, I am," Sanders said. "If anybody is built for change, I am. If anybody is built to overcome situations and trials and tribulations, I am. You got the right man. I promise you, you do. And I'm going to prove that to you. Just give me an opportunity and a little more time, and I’m going to prove that to you.”
Kaidon Salter The Wrong Call?
The obvious miss many may point to from Sanders' comments would be at quarterback Kaidon Salter. A former Conference USA Player of the Year with the Liberty Flames, he struggled mightily to find consistency despite his calm veteran presence.
It was a move that excited most at the time and was within Colorado's capacity through the portal, but hindsight has dimmed some people's view of the move as it stood. It may not have been the smartest addition in terms of scheme, as Colorado continued the run-pass option, pocket-heavy approach it succeeded with under quarterback Shedeur Sanders' direction.
Salter was anything but a pocket passer, and when he faced the pressure many do, he flailed. The Buffs could have leaned their scheme more into Salter's strengths, but with eyes on a less mobile freshman in Julian Lewis, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur did not make adequate adjustments.