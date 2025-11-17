What Rick George’s Exit Means for Deion Sanders’ Long-Term Future at Colorado
The Colorado Buffaloes didn't play on Saturday, but the program still found itself in the middle of some big news. Earlier in the week, Athletic Director Rick George announced he’s stepping down.
George was the one who orchestrated the move to bring Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Boulder, and that decision completely altered the program’s trajectory. His hire didn’t just boost interest — it helped push Colorado back into the national spotlight in a way the school hadn’t experienced in a long time.
At this point, there’s no indication the move will directly impact Sanders, and George is still expected to have some involvement with the football program. Still, the focus now shifts to who Colorado turns to next — and that choice will say a lot about Sanders’ long-term future in Boulder.
He may be untouched by the change for now, but the ripple effects are hard to ignore. The next athletic director will shape everything from recruiting to the program’s overall identity.
In the end, Colorado simply can’t afford to miss on this hire.
MORE: Deion Sanders Reacts To Colorado Athletic Director Rick George Stepping Down
MORE: Deion Sanders Draws Lane Kiffin Comparison As Coaching Interest Grows
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Makes Choice That Colorado Coach Deion Sanders Might Not Love
How Colorado’s Next Hire Could Impact Deion Sanders Moving Forward
The long-term effects of George’s departure are still unclear, but one thing is certain: Sanders’ name will keep popping up for major jobs. He’s already been linked to Arkansas and, more notably, Florida State.
The Seminoles’ opening would be Colorado’s biggest threat in trying to keep Sanders.
It’s a place he knows well as an alum, and the program has more resources, a richer history and a proven track record on the biggest stages. Florida State is also a major recruiting hub, especially in the talent-heavy state Sanders has deep ties to.
It’s easy to see why the fit makes sense.
That’s why Colorado can’t afford to miss on this hire. The right athletic director could bring stability and make it easier for Sanders to stay invested in Boulder. The wrong one could crack the door open for him to chase the next big opportunity.
How Likely Is Deion Sanders to Pursue a Major Opportunity Elsewhere?
The chances of Sanders leaving still feel low, especially with how comfortable he seems in Boulder. He also has a young core he’s invested in, including former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and tackle Jordan Seaton, and he’s not the type to walk away before seeing what they can become.
The Buffaloes aren’t as far off as some critics believe, but it doesn’t help that the Big 12 is as deep and balanced as it’s been in years. That reality puts Colorado in the lower tier of the conference for now.
Another factor is simple: if Florida State doesn’t open and Mike Norvell keeps his job, there aren’t many places that make sense for both Sanders and the school. The right fit just isn’t out there at the moment.
If his dream job never hits the market, there’s no real reason for Sanders to rush out the door. And for now, Colorado still gives him the runway to build the program the way he believes it can be built.