How the Prime Effect Is Impacting Colorado Men’s Basketball
The Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team just received a splash of star power — and a clear sign that the energy surrounding CU athletics is expanding beyond Folsom Field.
Rap legend Chamillionaire was spotted courtside during the Buffaloes’ 97–88 win over Providence, and while celebrity appearances have become routine at football games under Deion Sanders, seeing it spill over into the Events Center feels like a new chapter.
For a program that finished last in the Big 12 only months ago, Colorado suddenly looks like one of college basketball’s most intriguing young teams. Big-time celebrities, big-time scoring, and big-time potential — all converging at once.
The Prime Effect Reaches the Events Center
Chamillionaire courtside was more than a fun celebrity cameo — it felt like proof that the cultural momentum Deion Sanders brought to Boulder is starting to spill into other programs on campus. Coach Tad Boyle has built strong teams before, but star power and national attention have never surrounded the basketball program quite like this.
Sanders has made Colorado one of the most visible brands in college sports, and now CU basketball is benefiting. The Events Center had more energy, more buzz, and more eyes than it typically does this early in the season. Boyle leaned directly into it after the game.
“We need this place rocking and rolling,” Boyle said. “Because this can be a really, really fun team to watch this year.”
If Colorado keeps winning — and keeps attracting this kind of attention — fans may soon have no trouble packing the CU Event Center.
Colorado’s Freshmen Are Changing the Program’s Identity
Star power alone doesn’t put 97 points on the board — Colorado’s young core did that.
Alon Michaeli led the way with a team-high 20 points, showing poise and confidence well beyond his experience. Freshman forward Isaiah Johnson added 15 more, continuing his breakout start to the season. And guard Jalin Holland, another young freshman standout, again looked like one of the most competitive players on the floor.
But the key to the win may have been junior transfer guard Barrington Hargress, who posted a huge double-double with 15 points and 11 assists, effortlessly orchestrating an offense loaded with young talent.
When comparing this roster to last season’s bottom-of-the-league finish, the transformation is obvious. These freshmen play fast, fearless, and with an edge fans loves. They’re not just learning Boyle's system; they’re elevating it.
If this group can continue to develop at this pace, Colorado won’t be at the bottom of the Big 12 again anytime soon.
High-Octane Offense… But Can the Defense Catch Up?
A 97–88 win feels like fireworks, but it also raises the big question surrounding this team. Can Colorado defend well enough to win in the Big 12?
The Buffs have now scored 84+ points in every game this season. They closed out Providence by going 15-of-16 from the free-throw line in the final minutes — a sign of maturity and composure. Their offense is dynamic, deep, and difficult to guard.
But defense remains the variable. Colorado held Providence to 44.4 percent shooting, an improvement, but still gave up 88 points. Boyle admitted the defense showed progress, but it must become more consistent before conference play begins.
"We got better tonight, defensively," Boyle said. "Even though 87 points doesn't look like it. I thought we took a step in the right direction."
Still, at 3–0 with an explosive offense, a burgeoning young core, and now with more eyes on Boulder, Colorado basketball suddenly has something that was missing last season: momentum.