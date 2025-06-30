Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Battling Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels For Big-Name Recruit
The two biggest names in the college football coaching world are in a recruiting battle for class of 2026 defensive lineman Joseph Peko.
On Sunday, the three-star prospect named the Colorado Buffaloes and North Carolina Tar Heels as his top two teams, meaning he'll have to say no to either Bill Belichick or Deion Sanders. Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins before becoming UNC's head coach in December while Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, is nearing his third season at Colorado's helm.
Fortunately for "Coach Prime," his Buffs may have the advantage due to Peko being the son of new Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, who played 15 years in the NFL. Joseph's brother, EDGE Domata Peko Jr., is also headed to Boulder as a recent junior college commit.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Joseph is the No. 124 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 97 overall prospect in California. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder recorded 40 tackles, seven TFLs, four sacks and one forced fumble during his junior season at Oaks Christian (Westlake Village) last fall.
Peko took an official visit to Boulder earlier this month and recreated an iconic Colorado football photo with his older brother.
Belichick and the Tar Heels received a visit from Peko in April.
"In my process, North Carolina has definitely solidified itself as the top school," Peko told 247Sports national analyst Blair Angulo following his trip to Chapel Hill. "Definitely a school that's going to be in the end game of my final decision. Just being with coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the staff, just hearing their knowledge of the game and the way that they'll use me in their system, it just feels comfortable in that situation."
Peko also told 247Sports that he was high on the USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies, but it's now a two-school race between Colorado and North Carolina.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
While Sanders would obviously like to beat out Belichick for Peko's commitment, "Coach Prime" has made clear throughout his Colorado tenure that neither he nor his staff members will bring down another program.
"I don't talk about any other coaches or teams or staffs. I don't believe in that," Sanders said in 2023. "I am not going to put you down so I can stand up. I've never been that type of player or person in my life."
Colorado's 2026 recruiting class currently features four commits: Peko Jr., three-star tight end Gavin Mueller, three-star cornerback Maurice Williams and four-star defensive back Preston Ashley. Williams and Ashley both committed to the Buffs last week.
Per 247Sports, the Buffs' four-member class ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 105 nationally. North Carolina's 2026 recruiting class ranks sixth in the ACC (No. 20 nationally) with 27 commits.