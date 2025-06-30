Shedeur Sanders Helping Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Top Prospects
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is in the NFL now, but he is still helping out the Colorado Buffaloes in a crucial way. Sanders made an appearance at the Overtime OT7 Finals, where a couple of Colorado's top recruiting targets were participating.
The Colorado Buffaloes are ranked last in the Big 12 for their recruiting class of 2026. The Buffaloes have received four commits, looking to earn more in a couple of weeks. It has been a slow start for the Buffaloes in this recruiting cycle, but Sanders showing up and meeting recruits could change Colorado's momentum.
Two of Colorado’s top targets were participating over the weekend including five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan and four-star wide receiver Jordan Clay. Morgan and Clay are two recruits the Buffaloes are in the running for and would greatly boost the program's recruiting rankings.
Sanders has helped the Buffaloes land recruits in the past, playing a role in the commitment of four-star quarterback Julian Lewis. He also helped convince Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter to commit to Jackson State over Florida State, which ultimately led Hunter to winning the Heisman Trophy and being a first-round draft pick.
Morgan is in the final stages of choosing where he will play college football, with his commitment date set for July 2. With Sanders present at the event, the quarterback could have made a final push to sway the five-star recruit.
Morgan is the No. 15 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 1 player from Alabama. The final programs he is deciding between are the Colorado Buffaloes, Auburn Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and the Georgia Bulldogs. Alabama and Florida are making a strong push for the five-star recruit, but Sanders' appearance over the weekend could keep Colorado a contender.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the current Browns rookie quarterback joined the program in 2023, turning a one-win team into a Big 12 contender. Morgan spoke at the Overtime OT7 Finals about how the Colorado coach stands out to him.
“Just how Coach Prime carries himself and you know, the way he carries his team and the standard that he set that is like great to me,” Morgan told 247Sports. “I feel like he is building a very special program.”
Clay is another wide receiver target and Colorado Buffaloes are in the running for the four-star recruit. Clay is the No. 94 recruit in the nation, No. 13 wide receiver, and the No. 14 player from Texas, per On3.
“Coach (Pat) Shurmur, he’s great. Then you have Coach (Jason) Phillips coming out of the receiver room, he has a lot of experience…Of course Deion (Sanders),” Clay told 247Sports. “Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four hall of famers, it’s crazy. If you want to be able to play at the next level will to be coached by the dudes done that at the highest level, and succeeded.”
The Buffaloes have done well with developing recruits within the program over the last two seasons. The Browns' rookie quarterback shows that the Buffaloes are the place to play for those wanting to pursue a career in the NFL.
Sanders and Hunter were two of the most talked about players in the 2025 NFL Draft. Between having multiple draft selections and a coaching staff of former NFL players, the Buffaloes are an enticing program for the incoming recruits.
As "Coach Prime" recovers from an unspecified health issue in Texas, unable to welcome recruits visiting Colorado, his son making an appearance could end up going a long way for not just Morgan and Clay, but other undecided recruits. Of the four recruits from the class of 2026, the team received a commitment from just one four-star player, safety Preston Ashley. With Sanders’ help, the Buffaloes could be receiving two big-time commitments in the coming days.