Son Of Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach Taking Recruiting Visit To Boulder
Joseph Peko gave his dad and new Colorado Buffaloes defensive line coach Domata Peko an early Father's Day gift on Saturday as the class of 2026 prospect announced he'll soon take an official recruiting visit to Boulder.
The younger Peko is a three-star defensive lineman from Westlake Village, California, who first announced an offer from Colorado on Feb. 24, about one week after his father, a 15-year former NFL defensive lineman, joined coach Deion Sanders' staff. Joseph's older brother, EDGE Domata Peko Jr., is also on board with the Buffs as a class of 2026 junior college commit.
According to 247Sports, Joseph will take his second recruiting visit to Boulder beginning Monday. He and Peko Jr. were previously on campus in April for Colorado's spring football game.
As a junior at Oaks Christian last year, Joseph boosted his recruiting stock with 40 total tackles, seven TFLs, four sacks and a forced fumble. The season prior, he racked up 38 total tackles, seven TFLs and five sacks. 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins believes the 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect projects as a "true nose guard at the college level" who also holds the ability to play other spots on the defensive line.
Some of his other notable college offers include the Oregon Ducks, Arizona Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans (his father's alma mater) and coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels, who hosted Joseph on a visit in April. Things could change, but Joseph's recruitment is seemingly a two-team race between Colorado and North Carolina.
"In my process, North Carolina has definitely solidified itself as the top school," Joseph told 247Sports National Analyst Blair Angulo following his visit to Chapel Hill. "Definitely a school that's going to be in the end game of my final decision. Just being with coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the staff, just hearing their knowledge of the game and the way that they'll use me in their system, it just feels comfortable in that situation."
247Sports ranks Joseph as the No. 70 overall class of 2026 prospect in California and the No. 90 defensive lineman.
(Joseph) Peko is a naturally strong player with advanced technique and a high end motor. He uses his hands well to disengage and get off blocks, shows good initial quickness and can take on double teams and still get a push up the field.- Greg Biggins
"Coach Prime" is looking for his third class of 2026 commit after landing Peko Jr. and three-star Illinois tight end Gavin Mueller. The two-member class ranks last in the Big 12 Conference and No. 90 nationally, according to 247Sports.
With the eldest Peko leading the room, Colorado's defensive line should be a strength next season following the additions of Jehiem Oatis, Gavriel Lightfoot, Tavian Coleman and others.