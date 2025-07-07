Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes At Big 12 Football Media Days: Three Biggest Storylines To Follow

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, five Colorado Buffaloes players, including quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis, will make their way to Frisco, Texas, for Big 12 media days. Coach Deion Sanders will reportedly attend the two-day event.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Ahead of their second season back in the storied conference, the Colorado Buffaloes will be represented by five players and coach Deion Sanders during this week's Big 12 football media days in Frisco, Texas.

The two-day event kicks off Tuesday at The Star, which houses the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. "Coach Prime" is set to speak Wednesday along with quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and kicker Alejandro Mata.

Below are three Colorado storylines to follow heading into the 2025 Big 12 football media days:

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts from the sideline during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Will "Coach Prime" open up about his health issue?

Two years after missing the Pac-12 media days due to having blood clots removed from his leg, "Coach Prime" is again dealing with an undisclosed health issue at his home in Canton, Texas. Fortunately, Sanders is expected to make the approximately 90-minute trip to Frisco for his appearance on Wednesday, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell.

Whether he brings it up himself or the media inquires, Sanders will likely address the health issue that has kept him away from Boulder this summer. About all that's known is that he has lost 14 pounds.

“What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level," Sanders said on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast in May.

Deion Sanders' unique approach to Colorado's starting quarterback competition

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Instead of showing his cards by sending either Lewis or Salter to Frisco, "Coach Prime" is allowing both to speak at Big 12 media days as they battle for Colorado's starting quarterback job. Lewis is entering his true freshman season while Salter transferred to Colorado in December following four seasons at Liberty.

Both quarterbacks will likely receive at least one question about the pressure of succeeding Shedeur Sanders, who set countless school quarterback records during his two seasons with the Buffs.

Based on everything that was said during spring camp, don't expect "Coach Prime" to name his new starting quarterback anytime soon.

Rising stars in the Big 12 Conference

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) intercepts a pass intended for Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) during the first quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Seaton and McKinney, the Buffs' lone representatives on the All-Big 12 preseason team, are each expected to produce massive 2025 campaigns. The sophomore Seaton has improved the physical aspect of his game this offseason, and McKinney is already receiving NFL Draft buzz.

The two rising stars will get to show off their personalities in Frisco, but it'll be all business when preseason camp begins in a few weeks. Seaton, in particular, has taken on a greater leadership role this offseason and recently earned a spot on the Walter Camp Preseason All-American Second Team.

One of the Big 12's most accurate placekickers, Alejandro Mata will also represent Colorado in Frisco. The Honduras-born kicker began his college career playing for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State and has been a reliable force on special teams.

