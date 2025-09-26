Deion Sanders Says Shorthanded Colorado Buffaloes Have Made 'Necessary Changes' On Offense
The Colorado Buffaloes' offense will look a little different on Saturday with top running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price both sidelined due to injury.
Micah Welch will likely take on a bigger load in the rushing department, and fellow back Dallan Hayden, who returned from a preseason hand injury last week, should see significant opportunities as well. There's also speculation that wide receiver Dre'lon Miller could see some activity in the backfield. "We plan on doing some things (with Miller)," coach Deion Sanders said earlier this week.
Ultimately, facing a talented BYU Cougars defense without Taylor and Price will require other offensive playmakers to step up.
Deion Sanders Prepping Offensive Changes
While the Buffs have now seemingly found stability at quarterback with Kaidon Salter, their running back room presents certain question marks with Taylor and Price currently injured.
"As far as our backs, we got a couple of key guys banged up," Sanders said Thursday on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show." "But we've made necessary changes, which you're gonna like. You're gonna like when you see it. We've done some things that enhances the offense and gives us a little more versatility as well."
Sanders, of course, didn't get specific, but Miller and fellow wide receiver Isaiah Hardge stand out as two players who might see increased action against BYU. Both have experience in the backfield and could help mix things up if Welch and/or Hayden struggle.
In the passing game, the Buffs finally found their groove last week against the Wyoming Cowboys as nine different Buffs recorded at least one catch, including wide receiver Omarion Miller with six (88 yards). Salter leaned into the downfield passing game more as well and was rewarded with three touchdowns through the air. If Colorado can't find success in the run game with Taylor and Price out, Salter and his wide receivers must be at their best to help beat BYU.
"We have depth," wide receiver coach Jason Phillips said of his room. "We have a lot of guys that are capable, so I believe in those guys, and those guys believe in themselves. Everybody wants to play. Unfortunately, there's only one ball. If those guys can come out and continue to give us the effort, the thought process was to accommodate all the talent that's in the room and get them on the field."
Impact Of DeKalon Taylor, Simeon Price Injuries
As "Coach Prime" mentioned, Colorado's offense must do some things differently on Saturday without the talents of Taylor and Price.
Taylor hasn't yet found his groove in the run game, but the Incarnate Word transfer is arguably more dangerous as a receiver. In Colorado's first four games, he totaled 10 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Price, a transfer from Coastal Carolina, has helped the Buffs more in the run game. His 6.8 yards per carry lead all CU running backs.