What Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur Said About Omarion Miller
The 2025 college football season represents a turning point for the Colorado Buffaloes' offense, and among those at the center of that transition is junior wide receiver Omarion Miller.
Miller arrived in Boulder as a highly touted four-star recruit, and despite flashes of brilliance in 2023 and 2024, injuries and roster depth limited his opportunities. Now, with the departure of Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Will Sheppard to the NFL, Miller is stepping into the spotlight as Colorado’s projected No. 1 receiver.
After Friday's practice, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spoke about his belief that Miller is ready for the moment.
“The injuries set him back a year ago. We had really high hopes for him a year ago,” Shurmur said.
“He’s a dynamic, explosive player, and it showed up, right? It showed up in his first game against USC, where he burst onto the scene. He became a household name after going the distance twice.”
Shurmur was referring to Miller’s breakout performance against USC in 2023 and his game-changing catch-and-run against Baylor in 2024, a pivotal play in one of Colorado’s most historic comeback wins.
While Miller’s athleticism has never been in question, it’s his growth off the field that has Shurmur most encouraged.
“I see a totally different man in Omarion now than I saw two years ago when I got here,” Shurmur continued. “And I think that’s going to help.”
Miller's evolution couldn’t come at a better time for Colorado. The Buffs' wide receiver room has undergone a dramatic transformation in just one offseason.
Gone are the elite talents that defined the 2024 offense, and in their place is a young group with raw potential, including freshman Quinton Gibson and Quanell Farrakhan Jr., along with transfers sophomore Joe Williams and graduate student Sincere Brown.
Miller, now entering his third season with the Buffs, stands as one of the few proven weapons on the perimeter. His size, speed, and route-running ability give him the physical tools to thrive, but it’s the trust of his coaches and proven maturity that could set him apart in 2025.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Fall camp has already given glimpses of what Miller could become. During early practices, he’s emerged as a go-to target regardless of who is under center—whether it’s veteran transfer Kaidon Salter or true freshman phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis.
With both quarterbacks battling for the starting job, Miller’s consistency will be critical in establishing rhythm and confidence within the offense.
He’s shown the ability to stretch the field, win contested catches, and serve as a reliable target in high-pressure situations.
If the Buffaloes are going to compete in a crowded Big 12, they’ll need players like Miller to step up and lead with that same consistent, high-level play.
With a full offseason of recovery behind him, a stronger and more mature Omarion Miller now embraces the challenge of becoming the Buffaloes’ top receiving threat.
And if he rises to the moment, it won’t be long before he joins his former teammates at the next level, making his mark on Sundays, too.