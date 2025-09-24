How Kaidon Salter Is Embracing Challenge Of Following Shedeur Sanders
BOULDER — The quarterback bar in Boulder was set fairly high when Kaidon Salter transferred from the Liberty Flames to the Colorado Buffaloes last winter.
Shedeur Sanders was closing another historic season under center, and it soon became clear that his successor would be met with some pressure. Freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis was initially expected to land the starting job, but coach Deion Sanders ultimately grabbed the veteran Salter out of the transfer portal and gave him the offensive keys to begin the season.
After a somewhat slow start that included third-string Ryan Staub earning the nod against Houston, Salter found his groove in Saturday's win over the Houston Cougars, throwing for 304 yards and accounting for four total touchdowns.
Jason Phillips Shares Perspective On Kaidon Salter
Jason Phillips owns a somewhat unique perspective on Salter's situation as Colorado's wide receivers coach. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Phillips was asked about how Salter handled his benching and subsequent return.
"I think it's a support mechanism, right?" Phillips said. "Guys were rallying around him, coaches were rallying around him. I don't necessarily think that he wasn't successful in the first couple of games; it's just something that we were expecting. I think for him, it's understanding the expectation of being in this program."
Salter had also opened up on his brief benching following his breakout performance against the Cowboys.
"It's been rough not playing last week, but I stayed straight, talking to family, talking to God, and just making sure that the next opportunity that I got, I took full advantage of it," Salter said. "It's my last year, so I just want to go out there and be the best version of me for the team and for everybody else in this program."
Jason Phillips Compares Kaidon Salter to Kalen DeBoer
Phillips then compared Salter succeeding Shedeur Sanders to what second-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has faced since taking over for the legendary Nick Saban, who led the Crimson Tide to six national championships.
"It's kind of like the coach at Alabama (Kalen DeBoer) following Nick Saban," Phillips said. "Until he wins the national championship, he's trash, right? It's one of those things. When you follow Shedeur Sanders and kind of build the culture around him with not only the offensive line, but receivers, the leadership, all those things, it's kind of a tough act to follow."
It may have required some time, but Phillips believes Salter is now beginning to meet Colorado's expectations at quarterback.
"I think he's starting to embrace those things now, because those are the things that we want him to do and keep enforcing in him," Phillips said. "You got to do these things because this is what these guys are used to. He's starting to do that, and it's starting to show."