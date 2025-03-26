Colorado Buffaloes Early Enrollee Receiver Quentin Gibson Maximizing Spring Break
The Colorado Buffaloes' third spring football camp under coach Deion Sanders is on pause this week for spring break, but that hasn't prevented one early enrollee from improving their craft.
On Wednesday, Dallas-Fort Worth-based trainer "Coach J.O." posted a video on X of new Colorado wide receiver Quentin Gibson running routes and catching passes during his time away from the Buffs. Gibson displayed excellent footwork and the ability to make one-handed catches on the move.
"Coach J.O." described Gibson as "hungry with passion for the game."
Before the Buffs left for spring break, Sanders shared some advice with his players about navigating spring break.
"You're getting ready to go home, getting ready to have spring break," Sanders said in a video posted to CU football's official X account. "You're very popular. You got this white, black, and gold on, and everybody knows you. They're going to entice you to do some things that you don't normally do, or some things that you used to do, that you no longer want to do. You got to let that go, you got to walk away."
Gibson appears to have taken Sanders' message to heart by prioritizing football during his time away from Boulder.
Only a few months ago, Gibson put together a historic senior season while leading North Crowley High School to a state championship trophy in Texas' Class 6A Division 1. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound standout finished the year with 2,009 receiving yards and 40 total touchdowns, including one as a punt returner. New Colorado special teams coach Michael Pollock recently said Gibson and fellow early enrollee wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. are candidates to return punts next season.
"We got the freshman, 'Q for six,' coming in that we feel like can really help us on the punt return situation," Pollock said of Gibson. "And then we got Farrakhan, who has been working back there as well... They're young pups, but you know what? They want to grow up fast. On the punt return situation, those are two guys that we're definitely looking at early on to see what's going on."
Gibson, the 2024 MaxPreps National Football Player of the Year, committed to Colorado in November before signing the following month. He announced his pledge to Colorado while appearing on "Nightcap," a YouTube talk show hosted by former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco.
“I bring the ability to flip the field no matter where we at,” Gibson said on the show. “I bring that consistency. If you need a third-down conversion, throw me the ball. (I) Hope to fill the shoes of LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn.”
Based on what he has shown this spring, Gibson could make an instant with the Buffs as a true freshman this fall.