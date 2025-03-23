Deion Sanders Gives Colorado Buffaloes Advice For Spring Break Temptations
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is one of the most popular figures in college football, and one of the many reasons is the way in which he looks after his players, on and off the field. In a recent social media clip posted by the Buffaloes, Sanders addressed his team before they all separated for Colorado's spring break.
Sanders' message was more than simply telling his players to "stay out of trouble." Instead, the Colorado coach framed his advice as an opportunity for his team to continue improving on themselves outside of football.
"Now, good day today. You're getting ready to go home, getting ready to have spring break," Sanders said. "You're very popular. You got this white, black, and gold on and everybody knows you. They're going to entice you to do some things that you don't normally do, or some things that you used to do, that you no longer want to do. You got to let that go, you got to walk away."
"I told you, the best and the greatest battles I ever fought were the ones I just walked away from. Because it was a fight to walk away, but you got to learn to walk away from all the inconsistencies that get you to the next level. For all of the stupid stuff that you know is wrong. Understand, you are somebody. You're special. God separated you and chose you for us. Don't get there and forfeit the opportunity over a moment of satisfaction," Sanders continued.
The Buffaloes will take a short hiatus for spring break before returning to practices on April 1. Currently, Colorado's spring game is scheduled for April 19 and is currently expected to be played under the traditional format, an intrasquad scrimmage. However, Sanders recently suggested the idea of concluding spring practices by working with and scrimmaging against a different team in order to increase the level of competition.
Syracuse Orange coach Fran Brown immediately showed interest in Sanders' idea for a new spring game format, offering to travel with his team to Boulder, Colorado, in order to make it a reality.
On Friday, Syracuse.com's Javon Edwards reported that Colorado and Syracuse are in communication with the NCAA, looking for approval to hold joint practices as well as a scrimmage. According to Edwards, both teams have completed paperwork with the NCAA.
Sanders' idea is currently not permitted by the NCAA, requiring Colorado and Syracuse to work with the NCAA. As "Coach Prime" explains, he is hoping to imitate an NFL training camp in the offseason.
"I would like to play against another team in the spring," Sanders said. "To have a competitive (spring) playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous, and you really can't tell the level of your guys because it's the same old, same old. Everybody kind of knows each other towards the end. I would like to style it like the pros. I would like to practice against someone for a few days and then you have a spring game. I think the public will be satisfied with that tremendously."
A number of major college football programs cancelling their spring games because coaches are trying to prevent tampering in the transfer portal, but Sanders might have found a way to bring the spring tradition back.