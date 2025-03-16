Tennessee Titans Release Chidobe Awuzie: NFL Free Agency Landing Spots
Former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has been an NFL mainstay since the Dallas Cowboys drafted him at No. 60 overall in 2017. Now, however, he'll be in search of a new home.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Tennessee Titans had released Awuzie after one year with the team.
In his lone season with Tennessee, Awuzie started seven games (appearing in eight) and logged 26 total tackles, four pass breakups and one interception. He was sidelined with a groin injury that kept him out of action from Week 3 until Week 14, landing on the injured reserve list in the process.
Awuzie has had a solid eight-season NFL career up to the point of his release. He played four seasons in Dallas and quickly became a starter, putting together back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019 with 11 or more pass breakups and 71 or more total tackles.
Awuzie's struggles to stay healthy first appeared in 2020, when a hamstring injury forced him to miss seven games.
Nevertheless, his time with the Cowboys earned him a lucrative contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021, worth $21.8 million over three years. He had his best season to date in year one with the Bengals, snatching two interceptions and breaking up 14 passes en route to a Super Bowl appearance.
Awuzie suffered a season-ending ACL tear after starting the first eight games of the 2022 season.
After an admirable return to action in 2023 that included six pass breakups and 57 total tackles, the Titans took a chance on the former second-rounder to buff up their struggling secondary. Awuzie signed a three-year, $36 million contract ($23 million guaranteed) with Tennessee last spring.
Awuzie's pay-day did not go to plan as injuries once again stunted his development, but the 29-year-old's reputation as a versatile presence on the outside should warrant interest in his new newfound free agency.
Some speculate that Awuzie could reunite with one of his former teams. Dallas recently lost starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis in free agency to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Trevon Diggs is still rehabbing a knee injury, opening up the need for some experience at cornerback.
While the Cowboys traded for former Buffalo Bills 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam to plug one of their holes at cornerback, a more seasoned talent could still be necessary.
The Bengals are coming off a 9-8 season in which their defense was a major weak spot. Cincy allowed an average of 348.3 yards per game, ranked No. 25 in the NFL. Bringing in a familiar face like Awuzie would not be out of the picture, especially one whose best years were spent in the building.
Awuzie's prowess as a run defender could be what gets him his next roster spot. Both Dallas and Cincinnati ranked in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed last season, No. 29 and No. 19, respectively. Pro Football Focus awarded Awuzie with a run defense grade of 80.4 in 2024, ranked No. 17 among active cornerbacks.
Awuzie played four years at Colorado, and his 273 total tackles in his career ranks 22nd all time among Buffaloes. Wherever he ends up next, Awuzie remains on the short list of former Colorado players still making their mark in the NFL after eight seasons. While injuries remain a concern, limiting his time in Tennessee, he still has plenty of football ahead of him.