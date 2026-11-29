The Colorado Buffaloes’ bowl game hopes were essentially zero in their loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 12. The Buffaloes fell below the six-win threshold needed to earn a bid, but there may still be some hope after all.

With Colorado’s blowout win over the UCF Knights on Saturday, it moved to 5-7, and if there aren’t enough teams at 6-6 or better to accept bowl bids, or if a few decline their invitations, Colorado may be one of the first teams to get a call as a replacement. Coach Deion Sanders and his players shared their thoughts on that possibility postgame.

Deion Sanders’ thoughts on a potential bowl bid

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Sanders was asked his thoughts about accepting a bowl bid, he made it clear that he had the university’s interests at the forefront of his mind.

“I would have to talk to the kids; I would have to talk to Fernando [Lovo], and see what they would want to do,” Sanders said. “We have a tremendous fanbase; I’m pretty sure that’s attractive to a lot of people, but a lot of teams don’t want to go, and I wouldn’t want anything to cost the university. Sometimes, you don’t realize bowl games cost…Bowl games cost; they’re not free.”

In Sanders’ campaign to retain his job, though, a bowl bid would go a long way. He’d become especially hard to move on from if he added a bowl game win, by technicality or not, to his 3-2 record (including a top-15 win) in his final five games of the 2026 regular season.

What the Colorado Buffaloes’ players would do if bowling becomes possible

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But with him saying the choice would be left up to the players, the natural next question was directed at running back Richard Young. Fresh off of a day in which he rushed for a whopping 102 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, Young was thrilled at the idea of potentially having another game to play.

“Yeah, [we’d want to play in a bowl game], for sure,” Young said. “Obviously, we’re going to take every opportunity we get. I know the seniors don’t want this game to be their last, so if that opportunity does pop up, it would be up to the team to decide what we all want to do.”

The opportunity would be enormous for the university as well, as it would provide the Buffaloes an opportunity to win their first bowl game since 2004, when they defeated the UTEP Miners in the Houston Bowl. That 22-year-long drought has been talked about ad nauseam during bowl season when concerning the Buffaloes the last several years, and fans would love nothing more than to hear that discussion come to a close.

The direction of the Colorado Buffaloes’ program

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Ben Finneseth speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But for the Buffaloes to make sure that narrative stays out of the picture, they’ll need to become a program that can achieve bowl game berths at a more frequent rate. The Buffaloes have only been to five bowl games in that span, losing each one. But in looking to flip that narrative, Colorado safety Ben Finneseth believes the team needs to set its sights on something higher.

“Obviously, they’re doing away with conference championships, so the only goal is a National Championship,” Finneseth said. “That’s what it needs to be every year. That’s the standard and the culture that you need to see as a team, as a staff and as a university. It’s got to be everyone believing in one goal and believing, ‘Why not us?’ We might not be a school that’s a blueblood and a big SEC school, but why not us? That’s got to be our mentality. National Championship or nothing.”

If Colorado can make itself a National Championship contender, bowl games would be the least of its worries. That sounds like a dream to Buffs fans, but the question now is: who will be at the helm of that future amid Sanders’ hot-seat concerns?

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