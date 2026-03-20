Deion Sanders Set to Host Top Four-Star Linebacker Recruit

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his staff are not slowing down on the recruiting trail.

A talented four-star recruit is expected to visit Boulder, as linebacker Ba’Roc Willis out of Pell City High School in Alabama makes his way to campus.

According to 247Sports, Willis is ranked as the No. 404 recruit in the country and the No. 33 linebacker in the 2027 class. While the Buffaloes have an experienced linebackers unit, adding youth will be important moving forward.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A chance to host a top upside defender like Willis would be another chance for Sanders to build up a strong 2027 class that is quickly becoming the talk of the nation.

If the Buffaloes are successful in making a strong impression at home in Boulder, they could quickly become a contender early on in the recruitment of Willis.

The Potential Impact Ba’Roc Willis Could Have on Colorado’s Defense

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Willis isn’t a traditional four-star recruit, but he brings the kind of upside that could be exactly what a Colorado defense looking for star power needs. His development and production throughout high school point to legitimate star potential.

He’s coming off a strong junior season in which he recorded 125 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and nine sacks in 15 games. That’s not just a productive year, but a clear sign he can be a disruptive defensive force.

Pairing Willis with four-star 2026 recruit Carson Crawford could give Deion Sanders a promising duo to build around for the foreseeable future.

His blend of production and athletic upside suggests he can grow into a versatile linebacker who contributes against both the run and the pass. With continued development, Willis has the tools to become a true difference-maker for the program.

If Willis continues on this trajectory, he could emerge as one of the defining pieces of Colorado’s recruiting class.

Another building block in the defense would be Willis, who would give Sanders and his staff another game-changer in the middle of the field. His productivity and potential to raise the unit’s ceiling in the coming years cannot be overlooked.

Elite Recruits Could Be the Difference for Deion Sanders at Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado may have generated optimism during the offseason, but the roster changes tell a more complicated story. Departures such as offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, safety Tawfiq Byard, and wide receiver Omarion Miller have left gaps where key foundational pieces once stood.

With the roster in constant flux, building cohesion, leadership, and consistency becomes more challenging. Coach Deion Sanders is under pressure not only to transform the program but to show that ongoing turnover can still translate into steady results on the field.

Bringing in the next wave of top recruits could provide an immediate boost for Colorado.

It would also help establish a clearer identity moving forward. For Sanders, turning elite interest into commitments is about more than roster building; it is a chance to prove his vision for Colorado can deliver sustained success both on and off the field.

A player like this recruit for Colorado has potential and production that will help a defense in need of difference-makers. If this recruit develops as expected, then Willis will become one of those key pieces of the puzzle that will help stabilize and improve Colorado's defense in the future.