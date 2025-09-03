Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Defends Pat Shurmur, Colorado Coaching Staff Amid Early-Season Criticism

After a tough opening loss, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders isn’t letting critics target his staff. He’s standing firmly behind Pat Shurmur and the rest of his coaches as the Buffaloes look to bounce back.

Thomas Gorski

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to bounce back this week against Delaware after opening the season with a tough loss to Georgia Tech. After a rough start, all eyes are on how Colorado will bounce back.

The defeat didn’t just sting on the scoreboard — it also sparked plenty of questions about the Buffaloes coaching staff and even coach Deion Sanders’ clock management.

One name catching most of the heat is offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. Critics pointed to his conservative play calling as a key reason why the Buffaloes had trouble moving the ball against Georgia Tech’s defense.

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When Sanders was asked about Shurmur on Tuesday during his weekly media session, he quickly shut down the idea that the loss was on his offensive coordinator.

“It seems like you guys pick and choose who you want to target,” Sanders said. “We didn’t lose because of Pat Shurmur or Robert Livingston.”

Sanders made it clear he’s sticking with his coaches and putting the spotlight back on the team. For Colorado, the question now is simple — can they shake off that rough opener and prove it was just one bad night?

Is Shurmur’s Play-Calling Really the Problem?

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

When a team loses, there’s always someone to blame. This time, it ended up being Sanders, Shurmur, and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Is that really fair? Probably not. 

Still, there are a few things to keep an eye on. Shurmur’s playcalling with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter under center didn’t do much to excite, and the offense had trouble getting consistent yardage.

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

On the defensive side, Livingston’s unit did give up a 45-yard rushing touchdown to Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King with just over a minute left in the game. For the most part, the defense played well — that one play alone didn’t lose the game.

At the end of the day, Colorado’s loss can’t be boiled down to one coach or one play. The real question now is whether the Buffaloes can shake it off and show up stronger in week 2 and beyond.

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Importance of Sanders Standing by His Staff

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has always been a players' coach, but he’s always taken care of his staff and had their backs. It’s no secret why so many former NFL players and even coaches want to join; that kind of loyalty matters. 

Defending his assistants not only builds trust in the locker room, it also sends a message that everyone is pulling in the same direction. It helps keep the staff united, especially when outside criticism starts to mount.

In the end, Sanders knows stability on his staff is just as important as talent on the field — and showing support now could pay off later when the Buffaloes hit tougher stretches of the season.

How Colorado’s Offense Could Change Against Delaware

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado’s offense struggled to get going under Shurmur last week against Georgia Tech, but they’ll look to bounce back against the Fightin’ Blue Hens. To mix things up, the team plans to play both quarterbacks.

Salter is expected to start, but Sanders announced Tuesday that five-star freshman Julian Lewis will also see playing time. That should give the coaches a better sense of how to handle the quarterback position moving forward.

Deion Sanders Pat Shurmur Colorado Buffaloes Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Big 12 Football
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

“You don’t want to rush things…you want to make sure the timing is right,” Sanders said. “I don’t think the timing was appropriate last week.”

Using both quarterbacks gives Colorado some flexibility, keeps defenses guessing, and lets each quarterback get live reps.

“I’ve made my mind up,” Sanders said. “He’s playing.”

This gives Shurmur a chance to try some different looks and figure out what clicks. If the quarterbacks get in a rhythm, it could be what Colorado needs to get things going on offense.

