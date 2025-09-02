Deion Sanders Updates Injury Status Of Key Colorado Buffaloes Weapons
BOULDER — On Tuesday, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave a pressing update on two valuable offensive players.
Wide receiver Omarion Miller has not practiced since he pulled his hamstring against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last Friday. However, running back Dallan Hayden returned to practice on Tuesday after missing the contest with a hand injury.
"He's still out, not practicing, hasn't done anything since the game," Sanders said. "But you've got to understand, he's a phenomenal receiver, but we have some phenomenal receivers on this roster, we just got to give them opportunities to expose themselves."
Deion Sanders Provides Injury Update
"Coach Prime" clarified that while Hayden was back after the injury he suffered in fall camp, the Buffs may err on the side of caution when deciding when to insert him in the backfield mix.
"He practiced a little today," Sanders said. "Still got a little ways to go, but he's going to be okay. We're not hurting in either of those rooms."
Hayden battled a high ankle sprain in 2024 after transferring from the Ohio State Buckeyes to Colorado, missing two games and logging just two combined carries in the Buffs' last two contests. He finished as their second leading rusher with 196 yards and one touchdown on 64 carries.
He figures to be a lead difference-maker in Colorado's running back room this fall, but his season debut will have to wait. The Buffs saw significant production from Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price against Georgia Tech, so Hayden's return will be by committee.
MORE: College Football Rankings Biggest Movers: Ole Miss, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida State
MORE: Pat Shurmur On Hot Seat? Colorado Offensive Coordinator Receives Backlash After Loss
MORE: Grading Colorado Buffaloes After Loss to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: What Deion Sanders Learned About Colorado Buffaloes Team From Week 1 Loss
MORE: What Shedeur Sanders Told Deion, Shilo After Brutal Week
Omarion Miller's Misfortune
Miller's tweaked hamstring is another setback to the junior's rocky collegiate journey. He broke out as a freshman against the USC Trojans, but fell flat after. Last season, he fractured his leg amid another eruption versus the Kansas State Wildcats.
He saw just one target against Georgia Tech, but it was a 39-yard reception that once more proved his premier playmaking ability. Many project Miller to become Colorado's top receiver in 2025.
But as his teammates celebrated a touchdown scramble by quarterback Kaidon Salter in the fourth quarter last Friday, he came up hobbled.
A timeline for Miller's return is unclear, but it does not appear to be a major injury.
Next Buffs Up
Sanders has sky-high confidence in the depth of Colorado this season. Running back and wide receiver are no exception.
Welch rumbled in limited usage as the Buffs' lead back on Friday, grinding out 64 yards on 11 carries. Price looked solid with five rushes for 30 yards, and Salter adds acumen with his legs. The signal caller rushed 13 times for 43 yards and a score.
Taylor registered just one carry but turned heads through the air, finishing as Colorado's lead pass-catcher with three grabs for 38 yards and an impressive touchdown reception.
"We have to get the ball in his hands more," Sanders said of Taylor on Tuesday. "He has to be a more vital part of this offense."
No matter who's taking carries, the Buffs should pound the rock against Delaware this Saturday. The Fightin' Blue Hens surrendered 200 yards (4.9 per carry) against in-state FCS rival Delaware State in Week 1, 123 of which was by its starting tailback.
Out wide, Colorado may look to its taller targets in Hykeem Williams, Sincere Brown and Joseph Williams. The Buffaloes struggled to incorporate their talented wideouts altogether last Friday, so any standout contributors would bode well.