Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes' Loss Puts Spotlight on Top-Paid Coaches
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a tough loss to Georgia Tech last Friday night, and it ultimately came down to one final play. On top of that, this past week in college football was one of the most chaotic opening weekends in recent memory.
Four top-10 teams went down, and four of the sport’s highest-paid coaches walked away with losses. That group includes Deion Sanders, who makes $10.8 million a year, tied for No. 6 with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who fell to Ohio State on Saturday.
Unlike the others, Sanders isn’t feeling the same level of pressure since Colorado wasn’t ranked coming into the season. But with Big 12 championship goals already on the table, dropping the opener still stings.
The good news? Sanders and the Buffaloes don’t face the same weekly grind as the SEC or Big Ten powerhouses.
Why Deion Sanders Can Bounce Back
What makes his situation different is that expectations in Boulder are still building, while coaches like Ryan Day and Sarkisian are judged against national titles every week. Sanders may not be there yet, but the spotlight on him is just as bright, and every result feels magnified because of the attention his program draws.
The schedule sets up for opportunities, and one early loss doesn’t erase the talent or the momentum he’s built. In a wide-open Big 12, Colorado still has every chance to make noise—just like the other big-name coaches, Sanders will be looking to bounce back fast.
Why Deion Sanders’ Loss Isn’t the Same as the Other Big-Money Coaches
Sanders suffered the first loss on Friday night, but it was far from the worst look. Georgia Tech is one of the most underrated and experienced programs in the country, and the game went down to the wire.
The worst loss of the week belonged to Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, who makes over $10 million and ranks among the sport’s top five highest-paid coaches. The Crimson Tide were two-touchdown favorites and still fell to unranked Florida State—a program that won just two games last season under Seminoles coach Mike Norvell.
Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, who pulls in $11.5 million, wasn’t immune either. His Tigers dropped a home game to No. 9 LSU.
That kind of top-10 showdown is always tough, but it puts Sanders’ loss in perspective.
Then there’s Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who is tied with Sanders at $10.8 million. Losing to No. 3 Ohio State isn't surprising when you’re up against the nation’s top-ranked team.
That leaves Sanders’ setback looking more painful than Sarkisian’s, but less disastrous than what DeBoer and Swinney endured.
While Sanders is grouped with these big-money names, the context matters. His loss came on the road, decided on the final play—not in a blowout and not as a heavy favorite.
The spotlight isn’t going anywhere, but Colorado still has plenty of room to bounce back. With Sanders at the helm, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Buffaloes turn this early stumble into fuel for the rest of their Big 12 run.
Why Deion Sanders’ Pressure is Different Than Other Coaches
Losing the first game of the season isn’t the end of the world, but given how much Sanders earns annually, one could argue that results need to come sooner rather than later. After going 9-4 last season, falling short of that—especially in the five-win or less range—simply can’t happen.
Sanders is still figuring things out with so many new players this season, so it was never gonna click overnight. One game doesn’t mess up the season, and they’ve got plenty of chances to bounce back.
What makes Sanders’ situation different is the constant spotlight.
Every win gets people excited, and every loss makes folks wonder if Colorado’s really ready to compete. But unlike coaches at big programs like Ohio State or Alabama, Sanders isn’t expected to win a national title every week.
His team is still in the building phase, so the pressure isn’t about dominating consistently—it’s about proving the Buffaloes can hang on a national stage.
Still, make no mistake, the pressure is real. Sanders has more breathing room than some of his high-paid peers, but with the whole country watching, every result carries weight.
If Colorado doesn’t keep moving forward, patience will run out fast.