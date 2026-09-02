2026 NFL Division Odds for Every Team (Bills Set as Biggest Divisional Favorite)

The NFL is just one week away! Before we know it, we're going to have regular season football on our television screens.

We're in for a fantastic season with plenty of parity, which is going to set up entertaining races in all eight divisions. Usually, there are at least a couple of teams that are set as massive favorites to win their respective division. This year, the Buffalo Bills are set as the biggest divisional favorite at just -136 odds, an implied probability of 57.63%.

Let's take a look at the odds to win each division entering the 2026 regular season.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

AFC East Odds

Bills -136 (57.63% implied probability)

Patriots +125

Jets +1900

Dolphins +4000

The Buffalo Bills are the biggest favorites to win any division this season, despite losing out on the divisional crown to the New England Patriots last season. Remember, the Patriots had a historically easy schedule last season, and now they have to face a tough first-place schedule. That's a big reason why they're listed second on the odds list at +125 to go back-to-back.

AFC North Odds

Ravens -112 (52.83% implied probability)

Bengals +184

Steelers +510

Browns +2100

Last season was a strange one for the AFC North. Both the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals stumbled throughout the year, leaving the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the division. The betting market doesn't expect them to repeat, setting their odds at +510. It's looking like this division is largely a two-team race. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow will have to stay healthy to lead their teams to the division crown.

AFC West Odds

Chiefs +160 (38.46% implied probability)

Chargers +190

Broncos +225

Raiders +2000

The Chiefs' streak of nine straight divisional titles came to an end last year. Everything that could have gone wrong for the Chiefs went wrong, including losing Patrick Mahomes to injury. The betting market believes they'll reclaim the title this season, but it's far from a sure thing at +160. The Broncos are a regression candidate, with their odds to repeat as division champions set at +225. The Chargers are expected to be the tougher team for the Chiefs to beat.

AFC South Odds

Texans +110 (47.62% implied probability)

Jaguars +245

Colts +380

Titans +800

The Houston Texans are back to being the betting favorites to win the division, despite the Jaguars going 13-4 and capturing the AFC South title last season. The Colts will be an interesting team to watch this year. They were one of the hottest teams in the NFL last year, but then lost seven straight games to close out the season at 8-9. The Titans will likely be a non-factor.

NFC East Odds

Eagles +120 (45.45% implied probability)

Cowboys +205

Commanders +500

Giants +600

The Philadelphia Eagles finally snapped the streak of no back-to-back NFC East winners last year, winning their second-straight divisional title. They're now favored to win it for a third straight year with odds of +120. With that being said, don't discount the Dallas Cowboys. Sharp bettors have been backing them throughout the offseason, improving the odds from +235 to +205 since the start of the preseason.

NFC North Odds

Lions +170 (37.04% implied probability)

Packers +225

Bears +305

Vikings +510

All four teams in the NFC North had a winning record last year. The Lions missed the playoffs at 9-8, which stung in the moment, but the good news is Detroit gets to play a fourth-place schedule and will enter this season with the easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponents' projected win totals. Last year's champions, the Chicago Bears, are third on the odds list to repeat at +305.

NFC West Odds

Rams -105 (51.22% implied probability)

Seahawks +215

49ers +305

Cardinals +10000

The NFC West is the most top-heavy division in the NFL this year. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions are second on the odds list at +205. The Rams are the Super Bowl favorites and the NFC West favorites heading into this season, but we also can't discount the San Francisco 49ers, who have the easiest schedule of the bunch. The Cardinals have the longest odds to win their division among all 32 NFL teams.

NFC South Odds

Buccaneers +164 (37.88% implied probability)

Saints +265

Panthers +310

Falcons +425

The NFC South is truly wide open. We have never seen a division where the shortest odds to win and the longest odds to win are this close. The Carolina Panthers are the defending champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best quarterback, the New Orleans Saints have a young team that ended last year's season hot, and the Atlanta Falcons have top-heavy talent like Bijan Robinson and Drake London. That all makes for an exciting race this season.

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