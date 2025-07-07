Deion Sanders To Rejoin Team, Attend Big 12 Football Media Days Amid Health Issues
As he continues to make progress in recovering from an undisclosed health issue, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders will reportedly make the short trip to Frisco, Texas, for this week's Big 12 football media days.
In a video posted Friday, Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera confirmed that "Coach Prime" will make the approximately 90-minute trip from his home in Canton to The Star in Frisco. The 2025 Big 12 media days begin Tuesday, with Sanders and five CU players set to speak Wednesday.
"I did talk to somebody this week that said, 'Hey, Coach Prime will be there,'" Howell said. "It sounds like his health is getting better and things are going well. I was told he will be there. He is the last guy to go (speak), and it's only about an hour and a half from the house, so you would think he can make that."
Sanders first opened up on his health issues during a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel in late May, revealing that he lost 14 pounds. Not much else has been made public about Sanders' condition, but his first true media appearance in months will likely yield questions about his health.
Sanders missed the Pac-12 Conference media days in 2023 after undergoing surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg. Former Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly replaced Sanders, who was then preparing for his first season leading the Buffs.
Five Colorado players will join Sanders at Big 12 media days: quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and kicker Alejandro Mata. Ahead of their second year with the Buffs, Seaton and McKinney were both named to the 2025 preseason All-Big 12 team on Monday.
While recovering at his home in Texas, Sanders has received visits from former NFL cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones, former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, rapper Lil Wayne and former Colorado star Travis Hunter.
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Return After Battling Health Issues
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Battling Ole Miss, Florida State For 4-Star Linebacker Recruit
MORE: Why Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Deserves Top-100 Player Status As NFL Rookie
"I've never seen Deion not want to battle," Irvin said on his podcast. "I just love that dude, man. I really do. I love him... I guarantee you he's going to be ok. That's the most important part."
Big 12 media days getting underway this week signal that the 2025 season is near. Colorado will likely begin its preseason camp later this month ahead of its season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29.
Sanders' third season leading the Buffs will be his first without his sons — safety Shilo Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders — and Hunter. Shilo signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while Shedeur and Hunter were drafted by the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars, respectively. With preseason camp looming, Lewis and Salter are battling for Colorado's starting quarterback job.