Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders addressed his son, Shilo Sanders' release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during NFL roster cuts.
Colorado's "Coach Prime" is not worried about Shilo after being cut and hinted that Shilo may already have something else lined up in his future, with out without an NFL team taking a chance on him on the waiver wire.
Deion Sanders on Shilo’s Future After NFL Cut
Shilo became a fan favorite in Boulder, after starring for the Buffaloes for two electric seasons in which the the Sanders family helped turn the program around.
Shilo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but was signed to an undrafted free agent contract with Tampa Bay. During roster cuts, the Bucs waived Shilo.
Sanders has the utmost confidence in his son and he took an opportunity at a Buffaloes press conference on Tuesday to shine light on the father-son relationship. Coach Prime described Shilo as a “man of many talents,” and “he’s going to be straight” with or without an opportunity in the NFL.
“He’s my son, I’m proud of my kids, all of them, and I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports,” said Deion Sanders.
It appears that Shilo has already considered his future without football and Deion Sanders hinted that Shilo has a plan.
“He is mentally where he needs to be. Physically, where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn’t, the plans have already been put forward to what he’s going to do next,” said Deion Sanders.
Potential NFL Landing Spots For Shilo
Shilo had a conflicting NFL preseason in Tampa Bay with moments of greatness and one moment that went viral in the Bucs' preseason finale. Shilo was ejected in the second quarter for throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson.
After the loss, Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles called it "inexcusable."
However, the Bucs practice squad would be a potential landing spot for the former Colorado stand out. Tampa Bay and Bowles was largely impressed with Shilo, before the ejection and his good performances in preseason game one and two could lead to a practice squad invite.
Another potential landing spot is the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones is notorious for believing in second chances and loving press that would undeniably come from adding "Prime Time" Deion Sanders' son to the practice squad. Jones and Deion Sanders speak very highly of each other after Sanders dazzled for the Cowboys from 1995-1999.
MORE: Deion Sanders Unveils New Nike Shoes With Nod to Sons Shedeur, Shilo Sanders
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Interesting Betting Odds Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Week One Starting Quarterback Update: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?
MORE: How Will Colorado Buffaloes' Enhanced Game Day Experience Impact Home-Field Advantage?
Non-NFL Options for Shilo Sanders
It is possible that Deion Sanders would want Shilo to join him at Colorado again in some capacity. As the oldest child of Deion, Shilo would be a major asset to the Buffaloes program as a fan-favorite that understands the Buffaloes culture. Shilo also has an engaging personality on social media that could translate into an influencer-type career.
In 2024, the safety finished third on the Colorado team with 67 total tackles, 44 unassisted tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.
One thing is for sure, whatever Shilo has planned next - Buffaloes fans will be following along.