How Will Colorado Buffaloes' Enhanced Game Day Experience Impact Home-Field Advantage?
The Colorado Buffaloes are shaking things up this season, putting extra focus on making game days at Folsom Field more fun than ever. From new food and drink options to upgraded in-game entertainment, the school is giving fans even more reasons to enjoy Saturdays in Boulder.
Colorado athletic director Rick George said these changes are part of a bigger effort to make Folsom Field one of college football’s top destinations. With Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders continuing to put the program in the national spotlight, now feels like the perfect time to invest in the fan experience.
“While the new season brings a lot of anticipation for this year's team, it is also a chance for us to show off the number of improvements we've made, designed to enhance the game day experience at Folsom Field for all of our fans,” George said in a statement.
George called the improvements a natural next step as the Buffaloes look to turn national buzz into a lasting game-day identity.
“Whether it's new and exciting food and beverage options or thrilling new entertainment, we are committed to creating one of the best fan atmospheres in the country,” George said.
Fans can expect plenty of new entertainment, including a drone show on Sept. 27 against BYU and military flyovers at select games. The team’s entrance has been upgraded with new effects, and the student section will debut its new name as “The Charge.”
Colorado is also partnering with The Famous Group to add interactive videoboard features.
At the same time, food and beverage options expand to include items such as gourmet hot dogs, tamales, specialty tater tots, and Blackjack Pizza throughout the stadium. The Flavor of Tabasco food truck will also make its debut.
Outside the stadium, donor lot permit holders now have mobile parking passes that allow for transfer or resale through SeatGeek, and a new tailgate area has been added at Benson Field. Ride-share drop-off points and stadium entry flows have been updated to enhance safety and accessibility.
It’s the latest sign that Colorado isn’t just chasing wins but building an atmosphere worthy of the national spotlight Sanders has brought to Boulder. Will these changes impact the Buffaloes' home-field advantage?
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
Expectations For The Buffaloes This Season?
Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to build on last year’s nine-win season, the program’s best record since 2016. Still, the team is chasing its first bowl victory since 2004.
With former Buffs stars like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders off to the NFL, Colorado enters the season with a new look. The Big 12 is also more balanced than ever, with several teams in the mix for the conference title and no clear favorite.
Even with all the changes, the Buffaloes added key talent, especially at quarterback. Former Liberty signal-caller Kaidon Salter is expected to take over for Sanders, while former five-star quarterback recruit Julian Lewis is waiting in the wings after joining the program in the offseason.
The team may look different, but expectations remain high — this season is about proving last year’s success was just the beginning.
The Buffaloes kick off their season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. It’s the start of a campaign full of high expectations for Sanders and his squad.
All eyes will be on Salter as he steps into the spotlight and leads an offense without Hunter and Sanders. Colorado will look to establish its identity early in the Big 12 and show that last year’s nine-win season wasn’t a fluke.
With so much excitement surrounding the program, the opener is about more than the final score, as it’s a chance to build momentum. Expect Folsom Field to be buzzing as the Buffaloes take the field for what could be a defining season.