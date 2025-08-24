Colorado Buffaloes Week One Starting Quarterback Update: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis?
The Colorado Buffaloes have yet to announce a starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Colorado will kick off their season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. The two quarterbacks vying for the starting role are Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.
Deion Sanders Quiet on Colorado’s Week One Starting Quarterback
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has not said who the starting quarterback will be for Colorado. The Buffaloes quarterback the past two seasons was Shedeur Sanders, who is now in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns.
On3’s Pete Nakos gave an update on where these quarterbacks stand heading into Week One.
“Sources give Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter the better odds to start against the Yellow Jackets from his amount of starting experience,” Nakos said. “One source told On3 that it would not be surprised if Colorado employs some type of platoon situation with Julian Lewis getting a few drives per game.”
This would be a very interesting strategy. Unless Colorado viewed Salter as strictly just a running quarterback, it would not make much sense to pull him from for multiple drives for the freshman. It could throw off the rhythm for each of them.
However, it would present another look for the defense to put in Lewis if they were not expecting to see more of a pass heavy offense.
Kaidon Salter or Julian Lewis?
The Buffaloes landed former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal. Salter played at Liberty from 2021 through 2024. He is a dual-threat that can beat teams with his arm and his legs. In his time with the Flames, he threw for 5,889 yards and 56 passing touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he rushed for another 2,006 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns.
The other quarterback battling for the starting spot in freshman Julian Lewis. Lewis was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 quarterback in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. He signed with the Buffaloes on national signing day.
If Colorado decides to go with Salter, he will give them a veteran prescene and the dual-threat option. Salter takes care of the ball and has only thrown 17 interceptions in 35 games. The Buffaloes have a completely new look offense with their top targets from a season ago; Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr. are now all in the NFL. Salter is a safer pick.
Lewis on the other hand has a lot of unknowns around him. He may not be ready to be a power four starting quarterback right now and throwing him in if he's not ready could be a detriment to his development. But there is the possibility he is ahead of scheduele and ready for the challenge. The four-star recruit could have a very high ceiling and make an instant impact if given the chance.