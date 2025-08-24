Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
The Colorado Buffaloes will open up the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29. Colorado is entering a big season without quarterback Shedeur Sanders or the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, but the Buffaloes still have high expectations for themselves.
The Colorado Buffaloes finished last season 9-4, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. Though the program is being counted out heading into 2025, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to start the season off strong.
Colorado Vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +162, and the total points are 54.5.
Colorado Buffaloes Open As Home Underdogs
Despite the matchup taking place at Folsom Field, Sanders and the Buffaloes are opening up the season as underdogs. The Yellow Jackets won just seven games last year, but that includes a win against the Miami Hurricanes, who were ranked No. 4 at the time. The Yellow Jackets are a tough opponent for the Buffaloes to open up the season against.
What makes facing a challenging opponent in week one more difficult for the Buffaloes is that Colorado lost several offensive players, including the starting running back, quarterback, and several receivers. Although the offense has been working together since the spring, the first game can sometimes be an adjustment period.
Even with questions surrounding the team, Sanders is holding his team accountable each day and expects the best from his players.
"We ain't worried about yesterday, we ain't afraid of tomorrow because we know if we handle our business now, it's going to bless us tomorrow," Sanders said to the team. "Nobody cares about yesterday. Nobody cares about the practice we just had. We just got that out of the way. Now we onto what? Our now. Who's ready to dominate their now?"
While there are several new players on the team in 2025, that does not take away from the excitement and the talent on the roster. The Buffaloes have two quarterbacks who can bring the team to the next level with Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis.
Defensively, cornerback DJ McKinney is returning to the team and could be one of the top defensive backs in the nation. McKinney has the chance to step up as a leader and help the Buffaloes compete.
Georgia Tech Ready To Put Up A Fight
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have many returning players on the roster this season, including senior quarterback Haynes King. King is coming off a season with 2,114 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. With returning players, the Yellow Jackets are entering Boulder confident.
Despite this being a big game, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has had nothing but respect for Sanders.
"It's such an honor to play a guy like Deion Sanders, coach to coach. We were both hired the same year (2022). I was a huge fan of his growing up. I was a football and baseball player, and wanted to be him and Bo Jackson. It was those two, the dual-sport guys," Key said.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a tough competitor, but the Colorado Buffaloes have the home-field advantage and are ready to pull off an upset win.
