Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

The Colorado Buffaloes will open up the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at home in Boulder. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes lost several players but has confidence they can win. Updated betting odds for Colorado's season opener.

Angela Miele

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium.
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes will open up the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29. Colorado is entering a big season without quarterback Shedeur Sanders or the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, but the Buffaloes still have high expectations for themselves.

The Colorado Buffaloes finished last season 9-4, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. Though the program is being counted out heading into 2025, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are looking to start the season off strong.

Colorado Vs. Georgia Tech Betting Odds

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Haynes King Brent Key DJ McKinney College Football
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are 3.5-point underdogs at home against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +162, and the total points are 54.5.

Colorado Buffaloes Open As Home Underdogs

Despite the matchup taking place at Folsom Field, Sanders and the Buffaloes are opening up the season as underdogs. The Yellow Jackets won just seven games last year, but that includes a win against the Miami Hurricanes, who were ranked No. 4 at the time. The Yellow Jackets are a tough opponent for the Buffaloes to open up the season against.

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Haynes King Brent Key DJ McKinney College Football
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

What makes facing a challenging opponent in week one more difficult for the Buffaloes is that Colorado lost several offensive players, including the starting running back, quarterback, and several receivers. Although the offense has been working together since the spring, the first game can sometimes be an adjustment period.

Even with questions surrounding the team, Sanders is holding his team accountable each day and expects the best from his players.

MORE: Deion Sanders Flaunts Partnership That’s Anything But Embarrassing

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Projected Starting Offense Against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

MORE: Deion Sanders' Tough Decision To Make At Cornerback, With Travis Hunter Void

MORE: What Dallas Cowboys' Jerry Jones, Emmitt Smith Said About Deion Sanders In Netflix Doc

"We ain't worried about yesterday, we ain't afraid of tomorrow because we know if we handle our business now, it's going to bless us tomorrow," Sanders said to the team. "Nobody cares about yesterday. Nobody cares about the practice we just had. We just got that out of the way. Now we onto what? Our now. Who's ready to dominate their now?"

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Haynes King Brent Key DJ McKinney College Football
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback DJ McKinney (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While there are several new players on the team in 2025, that does not take away from the excitement and the talent on the roster. The Buffaloes have two quarterbacks who can bring the team to the next level with Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. 

Defensively, cornerback DJ McKinney is returning to the team and could be one of the top defensive backs in the nation. McKinney has the chance to step up as a leader and help the Buffaloes compete.

Georgia Tech Ready To Put Up A Fight

Colorado Buffaloes Betting Odds Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Deion Sanders Haynes King Brent Key DJ McKinney College Football
Nov 29, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key leaves the field after Georgia Tech was defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in eight overtimes at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Imagesv / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have many returning players on the roster this season, including senior quarterback Haynes King. King is coming off a season with 2,114 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. With returning players, the Yellow Jackets are entering Boulder confident.

Despite this being a big game, Georgia Tech coach Brent Key has had nothing but respect for Sanders.

"It's such an honor to play a guy like Deion Sanders, coach to coach. We were both hired the same year (2022). I was a huge fan of his growing up. I was a football and baseball player, and wanted to be him and Bo Jackson. It was those two, the dual-sport guys," Key said.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be a tough competitor, but the Colorado Buffaloes have the home-field advantage and are ready to pull off an upset win.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football