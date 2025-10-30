Deion Sanders Gets Honest About Colorado's 'Tumultuous' Quarterback Situation
Coach Deion Sanders has been met with more problems than answers in his first season leading the Colorado Buffaloes without his son, Shedeur Sanders, to rely on at quarterback.
Kaidon Salter has held down the starting job in recent weeks but has yet to string together strong outings, with last week's 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes marking a new low. On the season, Salter has completed just 62.2 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
Behind Salter, Ryan Staub couldn't capitalize on a starting opportunity earlier this season, and true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis may need more developmental time before he steps in. All signs point to "Coach Prime" riding with Salter down the stretch before turning to Lewis next season, barring transfer.
During this week's episode of "Coach Prime's Playbook," host Romi Bean asked Sanders about the challenges of navigating his struggling quarterback room.
"It's been tumultuous because you've never concerned yourself with that position. It was like, 'I ain't worried about that. I know what he's (Shedeur) gonna do,'" Sanders told CBS Colorado's Bean. "Now, you have to concern yourelf with every position, not just that position. It's totally different for me. It's challenging. It's been a tremendous process, a tremendous change to say the least, as you know."
Deion Sanders Maintaining Hope In Quarterbacks
With only four regular season games remaining and a bowl berth still technically available, "Coach Prime" remains optimistic about his offense. Colorado has performed better at home this year, and Saturday's matchup against Arizona's albeit stout defense provides another opportunity for Salter to simply feed his playmakers.
"Prayerfully, we right the ship in that area," Sanders said.
In Colorado's first five home games, Salter threw for 939 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. However, the Buffs will be without starting left guard Xavier Hill and possibly wide receiver Sincere Brown (questionable) against the visiting Wildcats.
Colorado's Future Outlook At Quarterback
Unless he enters the transfer portal in January, Lewis should be positioned to compete for Colorado's starting quarterback job in 2026. For now, though, Sanders is taking a protective approach to Lewis' early days at the college level.
"He’s just young," Sanders said of Lewis earlier this season. "You can’t throw everything at him. You don’t want to do that. You don’t want him to feel like he failed. So you’ve got to proceed with caution. Some guys want you to just throw them in there, but I’m too protective. I love the kid and I want the kid to be successful. We’re protective of what we do with him and what we can do with him, and really how we call things with him. We want him to be in a situation to succeed.”
Staub has two more years of eligibility, setting up another likely starting quarterback battle if neither transfer.