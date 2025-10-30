Key Colorado Buffaloes Offensive Lineman Expected To Miss Arizona Game
The Colorado Buffaloes are expected to be without one of their top offensive linemen for Saturday's game against the Arizona Wildcats.
In Wednesday's initial Big 12 player availability report, starting left guard Xavier Hill was listed as out due to an unknown injury. Hill started in Colorado's first eight games and has played in the most offensive snaps (507) on the team, anchoring the interior offensive line alongside center Zarian McGill and right guard Zy Crisler.
Yayha Attia (probable), Kareem Harden and Aki Ogunbiyi are candidates to see the field in Hill's absence.
Impact Of Losing Xavier HIll
Coming off its worst performance of the season against the Utah Utes, Colorado's offensive line will be without a key guard for Saturday's evening matchup with Arizona. Hill allowed two sacks, eight quarterback hurries and was penalized twice in the Buffs' first eight games.
Fortunately for the Buffs, their improved depth on the offensive line will help hold things down against Arizona.
“We probably have nine guys that can really start and contribute mightily that we don’t fear is going to get in there and mess it up,” coach Deion Sanders said of his offensive line before the season. “That group there is physical, they’re smart, they’re tough, they’re truly disciplined, and I’m truly proud of that group.”
Colorado Buffaloes Initial Injury Report vs. Arizona Wildcats
Including Hill, seven Buffs were listed as out on Wednesday's initial injury report. Two others are considered doubtful, five are questionable and six probable.
OUT
- Wide receiver Hykeem Williams
- Cornerback Makari Vickers
- Running back Simeon Price
- Offensive lineman Walker Andersen
- Defensive tackle Christian Hudson
- Defensive end Alexander McPherson
DOUBTFUL
- Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
QUESTIONABLE
- Cornerback Teon Parks
- Cornerback RJ Johnson
- Wide receiver Sincere Brown
- Wide receiver Isaiah Hardge
- Cornerback Braden Keith
PROBABLE
- Safety Carter Stoutmire
- Linebacker Jeremiah Brown
- Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III
- Offensive lineman Yahya Attia
- Tight end Zach Atkins
- Defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain
McPherson (out), McNeill (doubtful) and Sincere Brown (questionable) are three of the more notable names on CU's injury report. The freshman McPherson has impressed in his first college season, earning plenty of praise from teammates and coaches.
For Arizona, offensive lineman Jordan Brown (OUT) was the only player listed on its injury report, although some have questioned the validity of the Wildcats' unusually short report.
Colorado Looking For Second Big 12 Win
Few expected Colorado to start the season 1-4 in Big 12 play, but the Buffs have a winnable home game on deck against the 4-3 (1-3 Big 12) Wildcats.
"I don't give a darn what the record is," Sanders said earlier this week. "There's a sense of urgency. There's a sense of urgency at this point last year as well. We want to win every game, we want to win every play, we want to win every down. We want to win."