Deion Sanders Made Huge Changes To Colorado Buffaloes Nutrition, Food When Hired
When the Colorado Buffaloes hired coach Deion Sanders to lead the program, "Coach Prime" quickly made some changes. Most notably, Sanders added transfers like future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., and safety Shilo Sanders.
Coach Sanders also added new letters to the Buffaloes jerseys, highlighting some players with an "L" as "leaders" and others with a "D" in "dogs."
However, the hiring of "Coach Prime" also brought significant changes to Colorado that many fans couldn't see.
Former Buffs running back Deion Smith was interviewed by DNVR Buffs, and he spoke about the program's nutrition before and after Sanders arrived at Colorado.
"I feel like the biggest disadvantage that we had was like nutrition, and I feel like there's a lot of aspects of it that went into it that we never really thought of. But the shift was we went from eating like two meals a day and like being forced to eat the things that you see in line in the cafeteria every day, to 'Coach Prime' gets there. Now we eat three times a day," Smith said in an appearance on DNVR Buffs.
"Now, don't know nobody gotta call me ask me, 'Hey, are you eating your meals today? Did you check in for dinner?' No, you don't have to ask because I'm gonna go there and eat something that I like," Smith continued. "Chef, will tell you, 'Man, like I had all these ideas, but like, I just didn't have the funds.' I think if you talk to him now, he'll probably say like, 'Yeah, I'm getting more money now.'"
Smith transferred from Colorado to BYU in the spring transfer portal after Sanders was hired by the Buffaloes. Despite his limited time playing for Sanders, he was experienced with the former version of the Buffaloes program. The former Colorado running back only experienced one spring ball under "Coach Prime's" leadership, but changes to the program were clearly made quickly.
Most recently, Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract with Colorado during the offseason as "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes reaffirmed their commitment to each other. Colorado made Sanders one of the highest-paid coaches in the country, signifying an overall boost to the resources that have become available to keep "Coach Prime" in Boulder, Colorado.
Sanders also brought in a recruiting strategy that leans more on the transfer portal than many other schools, but "Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes have also proven the ability to recruit elite prospects to play for Colorado.
Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton was a former five-star recruit who is expected to anchor Colorado's offensive line for the near future. Incoming freshman quarterback Julian Lewis was a highly-touted recruit out of high school, and Lewis is expected to compete with Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter for the starting job in 2025.