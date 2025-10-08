Deion Sanders Shows Incredible Humor During 16th Surgery in 3 Years
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders underwent a medical procedure for the blood clot issues in his left leg on Tuesday. It is Sanders' 16th surgery in three years and "Coach Prime" handled it with humor intact.
Remarkably, Sanders plans on returning to practice Wednesday as the Buffaloes prepare to host the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 11.
Sanders has been considerable pain in recent weeks and revealed that the four-hour procedure will help with his resurfaced blood clot problems. The technical term for the procedure is an aspiration thrombectomy of the left popliteal and tibial arteries.
Inside Look Into Deion Sanders' Surgery
Coach Prime's dedication to Colorado is clear and his humor is ever-present, despite the tough circumstances.
Deion Sanders Jr. documented the moments leading up to the procedure for his Well Off Media Youtube channel.
"I'm feeling good. I'm always confident because I know God got me. Always confident. I remember the last time I was in this room, we were always in the same room, 21," Sanders said in the moments before his surgery.
Sanders continued to giggle and laugh with his family, Facetiming his son Shedeur Sanders, who was on a commercial shoot.
"Give me that anesthesia. Let's go," Sanders said.
The 58-year-old said "I should know this by heart by now" and said he's "always confident" leading up to a surgery.
Sanders Addresses Blood Clots
On Tuesday morning, Sanders met with the media and discussed his health. He revealed that his blood clots have returned and that they are hereditary - there wasn't anything he could've done proactively to prevent the issue from returning.
"It's a long procedure, but I'm having a procedure today (Tuesday)," Sanders said. "Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow, because I don't miss practice. I don't plan on doing such, but it is what it is. We found what we found. We knew what it was. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a wonderful team of trainers here to make sure and ensure my health."
MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past
MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field
Sanders Inspires Through Health Issues
Coach Prime adds another chapter to his remarkable story of perseverance. Having beaten an aggressive form of bladder cancer earlier this year, his unwavering determination motivates his team and captivates the nation.
In April, he was diagnosed with bladder cancer, ultimately leading him to have his bladder removed and later reconstructed with a portion of his small intestine. Now cancer-free, Sanders has gone to great lengths to adjust his coaching logistics for game days, road games, practices and every day life.
The NFL Hall-Of-Famer Sanders also had two toes amputated in 2021 while coaching at Jackson State. The surgeries involved fixing an "old deformity" about Sanders' foot from an football injury.
Notably, Sanders has never missed a game for any of his health issues. He is admirably transparent about his surgeries and always has a positive attitude.
Sanders is expected to be back on the sidelines on Saturday. Colorado hosts the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.