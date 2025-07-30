Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Introduces Super Bowl-Winning Coach To Colorado Buffaloes Staff

Super Bowl-winning assistant coach Byron Leftwich was announced as a new addition to coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes staff. Leftwich, who once coached Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, will now mentor CU quarterbacks Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub.

Jack Carlough

Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was officially introduced to the Colorado Buffaloes' coaching staff on Tuesday.

His exact role on coach Deion Sanders' staff has yet to be announced, but the 45-year-old Leftwich will presumably work closely with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pat Shurmur. With Shedeur Sanders now in the NFL, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub are competing for Colorado's starting quarterback job, and all three should benefit from Leftwich's knowledge.

Leftwich was first reported to have joined the Buffs' staff in March, but "Coach Prime" cast uncertainty on the hiring at Big 12 media days earlier this month when he said, "I’m praying that he does the right thing (and comes to Colorado)." That may have been enough to land the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator officially.

Deion Sanders Introduces Super Bowl Winning Coach Colorado Buffaloes Staff Byron Leftwich Tampa Bay Buccaneers Julian Lewis
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

A standout quarterback at Marshall from 1998-2002, Leftwich was the No. 7 overall draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003. In four seasons with the Jags, Marshall threw for 9,042 yards, 51 touchdowns and 36 interceptions before spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Buccaneers. Leftwich backed up quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.

After retiring in 2012, Leftwich joined the Arizona Cardinals' staff in 2016 as a coaching intern. He was later named Arizona's quarterbacks coach and was the Cardinals' interim offensive coordinator for part of the 2018 season.

Deion Sanders Introduces Super Bowl Winning Coach Colorado Buffaloes Staff Byron Leftwich Tampa Bay Buccaneers Julian Lewis
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Leftwich reunited with coach Bruce Arians in 2019 when he was named the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady became Leftwich's quarterback prior to the 2020 season, which resulted in a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

As documented by Thee Pregame Network, "Coach Prime" introduced Leftwich to his team before Colorado's first preseason training camp practice on Tuesday.

"With the quarterbacks, he is going to do what he does," Sanders said in a team meeting. "He has a wealth of knowledge. With him and Pat (Shurmur) and what the whole staff brings offensively, we're going to go to another level. You should feel blessed. This guy knows what he is doing, and he's going to be an (integral) part of our success. I already know that. So let's welcome coach Leftwich."

MORE: Beloved Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Charlie Offerdahl Makes Difficult Career Decision

MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Told Deion Sanders Not To Visit Cleveland Browns Training Camp

MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out Fake News, Endorses Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated Writer

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Cut

Deion Sanders Introduces Super Bowl Winning Coach Colorado Buffaloes Staff Byron Leftwich Tampa Bay Buccaneers Julian Lewis
Aug 13, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich congratulates quarterback Kyle Trask (2) and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns (9) after a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the third quarter during preseason at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Other notable coaching hires by Sanders this offseason include Domata Peko (defensive line), Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (running backs) and Andre Gurode (assistant offensive line).

With fall camp now underway in Boulder, the Buffs are less than one month away from their 2025 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. It's currently unclear whether Lewis or Salter will take the Buffs' first offensive snap at quarterback.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football