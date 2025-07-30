Deion Sanders Introduces Super Bowl-Winning Coach To Colorado Buffaloes Staff
Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich was officially introduced to the Colorado Buffaloes' coaching staff on Tuesday.
His exact role on coach Deion Sanders' staff has yet to be announced, but the 45-year-old Leftwich will presumably work closely with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pat Shurmur. With Shedeur Sanders now in the NFL, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis, Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter and Ryan Staub are competing for Colorado's starting quarterback job, and all three should benefit from Leftwich's knowledge.
Leftwich was first reported to have joined the Buffs' staff in March, but "Coach Prime" cast uncertainty on the hiring at Big 12 media days earlier this month when he said, "I’m praying that he does the right thing (and comes to Colorado)." That may have been enough to land the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator officially.
A standout quarterback at Marshall from 1998-2002, Leftwich was the No. 7 overall draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2003. In four seasons with the Jags, Marshall threw for 9,042 yards, 51 touchdowns and 36 interceptions before spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Buccaneers. Leftwich backed up quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.
After retiring in 2012, Leftwich joined the Arizona Cardinals' staff in 2016 as a coaching intern. He was later named Arizona's quarterbacks coach and was the Cardinals' interim offensive coordinator for part of the 2018 season.
Leftwich reunited with coach Bruce Arians in 2019 when he was named the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady became Leftwich's quarterback prior to the 2020 season, which resulted in a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
As documented by Thee Pregame Network, "Coach Prime" introduced Leftwich to his team before Colorado's first preseason training camp practice on Tuesday.
"With the quarterbacks, he is going to do what he does," Sanders said in a team meeting. "He has a wealth of knowledge. With him and Pat (Shurmur) and what the whole staff brings offensively, we're going to go to another level. You should feel blessed. This guy knows what he is doing, and he's going to be an (integral) part of our success. I already know that. So let's welcome coach Leftwich."
Other notable coaching hires by Sanders this offseason include Domata Peko (defensive line), Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (running backs) and Andre Gurode (assistant offensive line).
With fall camp now underway in Boulder, the Buffs are less than one month away from their 2025 season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Aug. 29. It's currently unclear whether Lewis or Salter will take the Buffs' first offensive snap at quarterback.