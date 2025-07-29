Why Shedeur Sanders Told Deion Sanders Not To Visit Cleveland Browns Training Camp
After sharing his bladder cancer diagnosis and his successful surgery to the world, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed some more details about his past few weeks and why he has not been to Cleveland to see his son, Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders, in training camp.
Sanders made headlines when he visited his son, Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, at the team's first day of training camp practice. After his trip to Tampa Bay, many were wondering if and when "Coach Prime" would make an appearance at Cleveland Browns' practice to see his other son, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
However, Deion Sanders revealed that he will not be traveling to Cleveland based on Shedeur's wishes. In a recent interview with NFL legend Michael Irvin, Sanders explained why the Browns rookie did not want his father coming to training camp.
"He didn’t want me to come. He was like, ‘Dad, I may get three, four reps in practice. I don’t want you seeing that. I’m not where I need to be. Let me get where I need to be,'" Sanders said to Irvin. "And it's so funny because this is his first time, man, ever. And he's dealing with it like a pro. He ain’t mad. He’s like, 'I got work to do but I’m going to put in this work. . . . When preseason come, watch me work.'"
"I'm like, 'I already know what you're gonna do. I ain't worried about that. I know.' But he didn't want me to come," Sanders continued.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition has been one of the bigger storylines of the NFL offseason, and a visit from "Coach Prime" would attract even more eyes.
MORE: Deion Sanders Shouts Out Randy Moss For 'Guidance' During Bladder Cancer Battle
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Addresses Quit Rumors, Cancer, Surgery
MORE: Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?
Still, Sanders explained that his other son, Shilo, had no problems with "Coach Prime" coming to see the Buccaneers.
"Shilo's the total opposite: 'Come on down here,'" Sanders laughed while imitating his son Shilo.
Now, it seems unlikely for "Coach Prime" to leave Colorado for Cleveland in order to catch one of Shedeur's practices. However, will the Buffaloes' fall camp schedule have room for Sanders to see one of the Browns' preseason games?
Although Cleveland's coaching staff has yet to name a starting quarterback or any sort of depth chart for the position room, many expect the Browns to give extended snaps to their rookies during the preseason.
In addition to drafting Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier. Sanders and Gabriel join Browns quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the current roster, while Deshaun Watson continues to recover from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles.
As a result of the crowded quarterback room, all eyes will be on the Cleveland Browns when they open up the preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8.
As for "Coach Prime" and the Colorado Buffaloes, their season will begin on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.