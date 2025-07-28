Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis Elevate Each Other In Quarterback Battle
With fall camp opening this week, the 2025 college football season is nearly here.
The Colorado Buffaloes enter year three under coach Deion Sanders, who, for the first time in his coaching career, will take the field without his son, former CU legend and current Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Shedeur leaves behind one of the most productive legacies in Colorado football history. Over two seasons, he completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns, with just 13 interceptions. In just 24 games, he rewrote the Colorado record books and brought the Buffaloes back to national prominence.
Now, the next chapter of the “Coach Prime” era begins, and with it, a new quarterback battle has taken center stage. Senior transfer Kaidon Salter and 17-year-old freshman phenom Julian “JuJu” Lewis have emerged as the top contenders.
Despite the difference in age and experience, both quarterbacks were chosen to represent the Buffaloes at Big 12 Media Days earlier this month.
According to Sanders, “We brought both of them, because I don't know which one's going to start."
While some programs might be concerned about not having a clear starter this close to the season. In Colorado’s case, it's more of an indication of strength at the position. Having two highly capable quarterbacks not only sharpens competition but also forces both players to raise their level of play.
That "iron sharpens iron" dynamic has quietly defined the offseason, and both quarterbacks seem to have embraced the challenge.
“Honestly, I think we both want to play, right? I mean, nobody wants to sit the bench or do anything like that. But I understand the best man's going to play,” Lewis said at Big 12 Media Day.
Lewis, who reclassified to join the 2025 class after only three seasons of high school football, is already turning heads in Boulder. At just 17 years old, he’s already competing with a 22-year-old veteran passer in Salter, who brings 24 career FBS starts and a dynamic dual-threat skill set.
That competition has brought out the best in both players and earned Lewis the respect of his older teammate.
“We've already built that big brother–little brother type of bond,” Salter said.
“But JuJu, he's a very confident player. He's a younger guy, he knows what it takes to play at this level. He throws the ball with so much confidence, and from what I've seen, he knows how to lead a team at such an early age. So it's truly an honor and blessing to be able to compete against him," he continued.
That mutual respect and competitive attitude is exactly what Colorado needs as the Buffaloes prepare for their season opener against Georgia Tech on August 29. The Yellow Jackets are expected to return three starters in the secondary, making for a tough early test for whichever quarterback earns the job.
Whether it’s Salter’s experience, Lewis’s upside, or a dual-quarterback system that wins out, Colorado should be in good hands either way.
In a season where Colorado will be moving on from its most prolific passer in program history, Salter and Lewis will look to prove the quarterback room still has plenty to offer.