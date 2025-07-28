Deion Sanders Calls Out Fake News, Endorses Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated Writer
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed that he beat an aggressive form of bladder cancer this offseason, spending the summer at his home in Texas recovering before his third season as Colorado head coach. Sanders was diagnosed with bladder cancer in April, had his bladder removed and is now cancer-free.
"Coach Prime" addressed the fake reports that he was quitting the football program and gave a shoutout to Colorado Buffaloes on SI reporter Jack Carlough.
Sanders was joined by his medical team, including representatives from the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus, to reveal the previously-undisclosed health issue.
Multiple accounts on Twitter/X speculated about Sanders' stepping away from the program due to his health, including one from @CollegeFBPortal that claimed sources said Sanders would announce it at the press conference.
Instead, Sanders doubled down on his commitment to the Buffaloes and addressed that fake "news."
"We're gonna get started with sort of like a timeline on what's all has been transpiring. I know you're probably thinking something's gonna happen today that ain't gonna happen. I don't know where you get the news from. We're gonna kind of break it down to you," said Sanders.
Sanders picked the treatment option that allowed him to return to coaching as soon as possible.
"I always knew I was gonna coach again," Sanders said. "It was never in my spirit, in my heart, that God wouldn't allow me to coach again."
After addressing those false claims, sources and rumors... Sanders took the time to endorse Colorado Buffaloes on SI reporter Jack Carlough. One of our own, Carlough has covered the entirety of Sanders' Buffaloes coaching career and Colorado since 2018.
As Carlough asked a question, Sanders smiled and said, "Jack Carlough! My man. Great to see you. You know, I miss you, dog... Jack is a legend by the way."
After answering Carlough's question on his ability to keep a sense of humor through his cancer battle, Sanders told everyone to go follow Carlough. Coach Prime said he needs "at least 10,000 new followers" and then joked to stay out of the DMs (direct messages) because that got Sanders in trouble before.
The video is below.
Born and raised in the Boulder area, Carlough is the lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media.
Sanders is still dealing with residual effects from the bladder cancer. Sanders lost 25 pounds and he's now down about 12 pounds but is still managing issues with his bladder and using the bathroom.
Colorado's preseason training camp is now underway. Sanders and the Buffaloes will host the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener on Aug. 29.