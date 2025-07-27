Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Cut
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has had a mixed NFL training camp so far. Sanders got off to a slow start, then shined in a head-turning excellent fourth day of practice, all while handling an unprecedented amount of media attention for a rookie.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star is one of four quarterback competing for the starting job in Cleveland. In addition to Sanders the three other quarterbacks competing in training camp are veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
The starting job is up for grabs, but the quarterbacks are also battling for a roster spot. Typically an NFL team would not keep four quarterbacks on the roster, although Browns general manager Andrew Berry has said he isn't opposed to keeping all four.
Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Quarterback Cut
NFL and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke to The Escapist’s D.J. Siddiqi about the Browns’ quarterback competition and predicted the depth chart and which quarterbacks are at risk of being cut.
“If you take Deshaun away, you still have four (quarterbacks),” Herbstreit said. “Most teams keep three. Someone’s going to get cut, and I think it’s going to be based on how things go in camp.”
“My guess would be that they got to go with a veteran, with Joe Flacco,” Herbstreit said. “One thing I read, he (Sanders) looks like he should start. The next thing is, he’s only playing with the younger guys, and he’s still in a developmental role. That’s pretty common for a (draft) pick. It takes time to make that adjustment. My guess would be he makes the team, but he’s more in a developmental role.”
With Herbstreit’s prediction that Flacco or Sanders won't be cut, that leaves Gabriel and Pickett competing for that third spot. Herbstreit's opinion is that Sanders would make the team in a developmental role. Does that mean practice squad?
If Cleveland doesn't keep all four quarterbacks on the roster, it will likely try to have the quarterback released make the practice squad, but they would have to go through waivers first.
A likely scenario is that Cleveland will have Flacco start the season, and if they feel a rookie becomes the better option midway through the season, allow that rookie a chance to prove they could be the Browns' long-term answer at quarterback.
Sanders reportedly had a "breakout day" at practice on Saturday, the fourth day of Cleveland's training camp.
On Saturday, Sanders completed more than 70 percent of his passes (8-11) with three touchdowns. Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett threw two touchdowns of his own while rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel had one touchdown pass on Saturday, per ESPN Cleveland.
The most recent development in Cleveland's quarterback competition is a hamstring injury to Pickett suffered on Saturday. As a result, Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders are expected to receive more reps for the next week of practice at the least.
Colorado fans are encouraged to see that Sanders' ability is shining in the pros. In two seasons in Boulder, Sanders broke more than 100 program records and finished third in passing yards, fifth in attempts, third in completions and first in passing touchdowns.
Training camp and preseason games will be a crucial time for Sanders as Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski sort through the depth chart. The Browns' first preseason game will be on Aug. 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Cleveland will then have joint practices and a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.