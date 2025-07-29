Beloved Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Charlie Offerdahl Makes Difficult Career Decision
One of the last players remaining from the pre-coach Deion Sanders era, beloved Colorado Buffaloes running back Charlie Offerdahl has made the difficult decision to hang up his cleats.
Offerdahl, a former walk-on who was rewarded a scholarship in April 2024, informed his teammates on Tuesday morning that he'll be retiring from football ahead of what would've been his fifth season with the Buffs. The Littleton, Colorado native has suffered multiple concussions during his career and with his most recent one being especially worrisome, Offerdahl is prioritizing his health.
“Obviously, I haven’t been here this summer,” Offerdahl said in a video posted to Sanders' Instagram page. “If it’s not obvious already, I won’t be coming back this year. How serious this last concussion was and how many I’ve had leading up to it is pretty scary for me and my family, but I will be hanging it up."
Offerdahl was Colorado's Special Teams Scout Player of the Year in 2021 and was a bright spot on the Buffs' one-win 2022 squad. His 37 carries for 150 yards that season marked the most in school history by a walk-on.
After receiving a scholarship prior to Colorado's 2024 spring game, Offerdahl rushed for 126 rushing yards this past season and scored his first career touchdown against the Utah Utes in November.
"Coach Prime" confirmed during Tuesday's team meeting that Colorado will continue to honor Offerdahl's scholarship. The senior is in the process of applying to dental school, and Sanders hopes to get Offerdahl some help there as well.
"I love this man to life," Sanders said. "You guys know how I feel about the 'OBs,' the Original Buffs. If there's somebody out there that's in control of a dental school, I want to make sure we take care of him."
After Offerdahl reminded Sanders that dental school isn't cheap, "Coach Prime" gave a heartfelt plea.
"We're gonna get somebody out there to bless you," Sanders said. "I know you're stepping away from this (football), but we're going to continue your scholarship... We'll pay for everything for him because I love him. He deserves it. I wish to God that we just had 11 players with what he has inside of him and what makes him who he is. Running backs, you understand, Charlie never had a bad day."
MORE: Deion Sanders Shouts Out Randy Moss For 'Guidance' During Bladder Cancer Battle
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Deion Sanders Addresses Quit Rumors, Cancer, Surgery
MORE: Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Reps: Odd Man Out At Cleveland Browns Training Camp?
With Offerdahl retiring from football, Colorado now has four scholarship running backs on its roster: sophomore Micah Welch, junior Dallan Hayden and incoming transfers Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina) and DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word). The room is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, who joined Sanders' staff in February.
Colorado opened its fall training camp this week ahead of Sanders' third season leading the Buffs.