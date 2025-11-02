Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders 'Protective' of Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders revealed his thoughts on the development of Buffs quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, who appeared in his second game of the season in Colorado's blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Charlie Viehl

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star.
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes lost 52-17 to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, and Colorado true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis made his second appearance of the season. He threw his first career touchdown as a Buff during the blowout loss, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders talked about Lewis' development as both a player and a person after the game.

"Sometimes you want guys to just throw somebody out there, so you can see him. I'm more protective as a father spirit, as an athlete spirit, as a guy who knows this game. I got to protect him. I can't throw him out there and he's not fully ready, and now you jump all over him, and now we in a mental health situation. I don't want that for none of these young men, so we try out best to prepare them and get them ready for the ups and downs of life," Sanders said.

Colorado Buffaloes Julian JuJu Lewis Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Arizona Wildcats loss true freshman quarterback redshirt
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis finished the game with 121 passing yards and a touchdown, completing 9 of 17 pass attempts. He also showed off some of his dual-threat abilities with a 15-yard scramble after avoiding the rush. Colorado's highlight of the night came on Lewis' first drive of the game. Lewis threw a 59-yard touchdown to Buffs receiver Omarion Miller, catching him in stride and allowing Miller to waltz into the end zone.

Unfortunately for Colorado, the touchdown pass from Lewis only cut the deficit 45-14 in the third quarter. "Coach Prime" took Salter out of the game with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, and Buffs quarterback Ryan Staub entered the game to finish the first half. Staub threw two interceptions in the third quarter, prompting Lewis into the game.

Colorado Buffaloes Julian JuJu Lewis Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Arizona Wildcats loss true freshman quarterback redshirt
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) warms up prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

MORE: Freshman Cornerback Leaves Colorado Buffaloes Midway Through Season

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Makes Surprise Return to Boulder For Colorado Homecoming Game

MORE: Biggest Winners And Losers From Colorado’s Embarrassing Loss To Arizona

Sanders was also asked after the game whether or not the Buffaloes are considering using a redshirt for Lewis during his freshman season.

"I don't know his thought process or his parents'. I have no idea," said Sanders. "I just control what we can control. I'm proud the kid got an opportunity. Sometimes you're forced to do some things that probably should be done anyway. I'm glad he got an opportunity. He got his feet wet a little bit. He got to see blitzes, just real play, and what he needed to work on. And he will. He's a worker. He's going to try his best to get it done. But I'm glad we got to that conclusion."

Colorado Buffaloes Julian JuJu Lewis Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Arizona Wildcats loss true freshman quarterback redshirt
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis can appear in four games and still preserve his redshirt, but with Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter getting benched again in the Arizona game, it appears as though Lewis might see the field a few more times before the end of the year.

"You gotta understand, I'm for the kids. If that's what they want, that's what they'll get. I'm not going to mandate 'You gotta play.' Whatever's best for these young men's careers, I'm for that," Sanders continued.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football