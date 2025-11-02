Deion Sanders 'Protective' of Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis
The Colorado Buffaloes lost 52-17 to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night, and Colorado true freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis made his second appearance of the season. He threw his first career touchdown as a Buff during the blowout loss, and Colorado coach Deion Sanders talked about Lewis' development as both a player and a person after the game.
"Sometimes you want guys to just throw somebody out there, so you can see him. I'm more protective as a father spirit, as an athlete spirit, as a guy who knows this game. I got to protect him. I can't throw him out there and he's not fully ready, and now you jump all over him, and now we in a mental health situation. I don't want that for none of these young men, so we try out best to prepare them and get them ready for the ups and downs of life," Sanders said.
Lewis finished the game with 121 passing yards and a touchdown, completing 9 of 17 pass attempts. He also showed off some of his dual-threat abilities with a 15-yard scramble after avoiding the rush. Colorado's highlight of the night came on Lewis' first drive of the game. Lewis threw a 59-yard touchdown to Buffs receiver Omarion Miller, catching him in stride and allowing Miller to waltz into the end zone.
Unfortunately for Colorado, the touchdown pass from Lewis only cut the deficit 45-14 in the third quarter. "Coach Prime" took Salter out of the game with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter, and Buffs quarterback Ryan Staub entered the game to finish the first half. Staub threw two interceptions in the third quarter, prompting Lewis into the game.
Sanders was also asked after the game whether or not the Buffaloes are considering using a redshirt for Lewis during his freshman season.
"I don't know his thought process or his parents'. I have no idea," said Sanders. "I just control what we can control. I'm proud the kid got an opportunity. Sometimes you're forced to do some things that probably should be done anyway. I'm glad he got an opportunity. He got his feet wet a little bit. He got to see blitzes, just real play, and what he needed to work on. And he will. He's a worker. He's going to try his best to get it done. But I'm glad we got to that conclusion."
Lewis can appear in four games and still preserve his redshirt, but with Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter getting benched again in the Arizona game, it appears as though Lewis might see the field a few more times before the end of the year.
"You gotta understand, I'm for the kids. If that's what they want, that's what they'll get. I'm not going to mandate 'You gotta play.' Whatever's best for these young men's careers, I'm for that," Sanders continued.