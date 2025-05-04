Deion Sanders Meets Top Colorado Buffaloes Recruits Visiting Over Weekend
The first weekend of May was a big one for coach Deion Sanders as he looks to grow the Colorado Buffaloes' future recruiting classes. Many of CU's top class of 2026 targets visited Boulder and met with "Coach Prime," including a notable five-star offensive lineman.
After visiting Colorado, some recruits took to social media to share photos of their weekend trip. On Sunday morning, four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews posted a photo of himself alongside Sanders and Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips. Mathews hails from Leakesville, Mississippi, and is the 12th-ranked wide receiver in the class of 2026, according to the 247Sports composite.
As a junior at Greene County High School, Mathews had 68 catches for 1,138 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns. The 6-foot-1.5, 182-pound prospect has also visited the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and Miami Hurricanes in recent weeks.
Literally and figuratively, five-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo was one of the bigger recruits on campus over the weekend. Ojo is a 6-foot-7, 283-pound class of 2026 offensive tackle from Mansfield, Texas, and a top-10 overall prospect in his class.
Ojo, who participated in the Navy All-American Bowl earlier this year, also met with "Coach Prime" while in Boulder.
247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks believes Ojo has the potential to be a multi-year high-major starter.
Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event. Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength. Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage.- Gabe Brooks
Ojo wasn't the only highly ranked class of 2026 offensive lineman taking in the Flatirons this weekend. Four-star talents and Colorado natives Breck Kolojay and Deacon Schmitt were also in Boulder on an official visit.
Kolojay, a 6-foot-6, 315-pound MaxPreps All-American, grew up in Littleton before taking his talents to IMG Academy, the same program that produced current CU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Schmitt is a 6-foot-5, 320-pound prospect and a rising senior at Windsor High School, located about 50 miles northeast of Boulder.
Other prospects who visited Boulder include four-star athlete Jalen Lott (Frisco, Texas), three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (Wheaton, Illinois), four-star running back KJ Edwards (Carthage, Texas) and four-star EDGE Jake Kreul (IMG Academy). Considering the current state of Colorado's roster, Mueller and Edwards should be top priorities.
Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr., the son of new Colorado defensive line coach Domata Peko, represents Colorado's only class of 2026 commit. However, Peko Jr. likely won't be alone for long after a massive recruiting weekend for the Buffs.
No other Big 12 team has fewer than two class of 2026 commits while Kansas leads the conference with 12 pledges.