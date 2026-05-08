Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 3

The New York Knicks took back-to-back home games to open up the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they now find themselves as underdogs in Game 3 in Philly.

Joel Embiid (ankle, hip) missed Game 2 for Philadelphia, but he’s listed as questionable for Game 3 with Philly looking to avoid a 3-0 series deficit. The Sixers came back from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Boston Celtics, but they’re pushing their luck if they fall behind big against the Knicks in this series.

New York dealt with some major injury issues in Game 2, as Mitchell Robinson (illness) missed the game and OG Anunoby (hamstring) exited in the closing minutes and did not return. Anunoby is considered day-to-day with a hamstring strain, and he’s listed as questionable for Game 3. Meanwhile, Robinson is probable.

Oddsmakers have moved the Sixers to 1.5-point favorites with Anunoby’s status up in the air, and this comes after New York was a double-digit favorite at home in Game 2. Jalen Brunson and company went 2-1 on the road in the first round of the playoffs, but things will be a lot tougher if Anunoby (21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds) is unable to go in Game 3.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop pick and my prediction for Game 3 on Friday night.

Knicks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Knicks +1.5 (-108)

76ers -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Knicks: -102

76ers: -118

Total

213.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Knicks vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 8

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Series: Knicks lead 2-0

Knicks vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

OG Anunoby -- questionable

Josh Hart -- questionable

Mitchell Robinson -- probable

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid -- questionable

Tyrese Maxey -- available

Knicks vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Hart OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)

Knicks wing Josh Hart should have an expanded role in Game 3 if Anunoby is out, and Hart already has back-to-back games with six dimes in this series.

The Sixers have made a push to double Jalen Brunson in pick-and-roll scenarios, blitzing him as much as they can. That should lead to more and more passes being funneled to Hart, as he’s the one player in the Knicks’ wing rotation that the Sixers are willing to leave open from 3.

Hart has five or more dimes in five of his eight games in these playoffs, and he averaged 4.8 assists per game in the regular season. I think he’s worth a look in Game 3, as he could have an expanded offensive role if Anunoby is limited or out.

Knicks vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m trusting Philly to get on the board in this series with Anunoby banged up:

This is a must-win game for the 76ers since no team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.

While I think the Knicks have proven they are the better team in this series, the injury to Anunoby could swing things back in Philly’s favor. The Knicks were just 8-7 in the 2025-26 campaign when Anunoby sat, and he’s been awesome in the playoffs, averaging 21.4 points per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3.

Not only is Anunoby one of New York’s best offensive players, but he’s their top overall defender and has drawn the Paul George assignment in this series. So, it’ll be interesting to see how the Knicks match up with Philly in Game 3.

New York is one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread on the road this season, and it went just 22-19 on the road in the regular season. On top of that, the Knicks failed to cover in Game 2 with Embiid on the bench.

After New York put a ton of miles on Jalen Brunson and others to win Game 2, I wouldn't be shocked to see Philly make this a series on Friday night.

Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .