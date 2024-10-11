Deion Sanders raises concerns about academic performance and prompts questions
The Colorado Buffaloes football program continues to capture the attention of fans and media, not only for their on-field performances but for their academic situation as well. The Buffs’ weekly press conference featured comments from Athletic Director Rick George, who discussed both the team’s success and the recent developments regarding the NCAA’s upcoming rulings. George emphasized how the Buffaloes are proactively preparing for these changes, working to ensure compliance with what will be allowed once the NCAA’s decisions are finalized.
At the center of the Buffaloes’ football success is head coach Deion Sanders, commonly known as Coach Prime. Over the past few weeks, Sanders has led his team through challenging matchups, where they were often viewed as underdogs. Despite the odds, Coach Prime continues to drive home his philosophy of “winning in every area,” including academics. This is where the Buffaloes currently find themselves facing some difficulties.
During the Big 12 Media Days, Coach Prime highlighted his team’s academic achievements, stating that in 2024, the football program achieved the second-highest GPA in team history, and in 2023, they had the highest GPA. However, as the Buffs progress into week six of the season, some players have started to struggle academically.
Addressing these issues, Sanders made it clear that he takes academics seriously and is prepared to take action if necessary. In a candid statement to his team, captured by Well Off Media, Sanders said, “Those that are flunking something got until next week or you’re going to be out of the football stuff and into the class stuff and won’t have no more football responsibilities. I care more about your life than this game because 95 percent of y’all ain’t gonna play this game when your time is up.”
Coach Prime’s direct approach is a reflection of his commitment to the long-term success of his players beyond the football field. While Sanders has expressed pride in the overall performance of his athletes, acknowledging that they should be applauded for their positive behavior off the field and for maintaining a high team GPA, he also recognizes that some players have fallen short. These academic struggles have forced Sanders to backtrack part of his previous statements and address the shortcomings head-on. The reality is that if student-athletes do not maintain their academic standards, the university risks violating the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate regulations, which could result in sanctions.
This situation raises important questions for the Buffaloes program and their future. Are the players struggling with grades considering redshirting to focus on academics, or are they contemplating transfers to other schools? These concerns linger as the team prepares for its next game and considers roster changes, with Shilo Sanders potentially returning to the lineup.
Coach Prime’s stance on academics is clear. No athlete is above the standard, and he believes in enforcing strict academic rules to ensure that his players are set up for success in life, not just on the field. His proposal to allow struggling athletes to leave the team rather than remain ineligible but still participate in practice speaks to his commitment to prioritizing their education over athletics.
As the Buffaloes continue their 2024 season, all eyes will be on the players dealing with academic issues and how they address their shortcomings. Coach Prime’s tough-love approach could serve as the turning point for some of these athletes, helping them elevate both in the classroom and on the field. The hope is that with their grades in order, the team can continue to rise and build on the success they've achieved so far under Sanders' leadership.