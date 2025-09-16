Buffs Beat

Inside Deion Sanders’ Rallying Cry to Struggling Colorado Buffaloes Team

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes team are struggling to start the season, dropping to 1-2. A master motivator, "Coach Prime" gave an inspirational speech to his team on turning the season around.

Bri Amaranthus

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders motivational locker room speech nfl hire fire kaidon salter coach prime Big 12 Football CU
Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders motivational locker room speech nfl hire fire kaidon salter coach prime Big 12 Football CU / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes team are struggling to start the season, dropping to 1-2. A master motivator, "Coach Prime" gave an inspirational speech to his team on turning the season around.

Sanders' message is simple yet powerful - He is framing this week as the moment the Buffaloes could find a turning point and win the rest of their games. This rallying cry to the team might also resonate with Buffaloes fans, who might need some belief to buy-in for this season.

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders motivational locker room speech nfl hire fire kaidon salter coach prime Big 12 Football CU
Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders motivational locker room speech nfl hire fire kaidon salter coach prime Big 12 Football CU / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach Prime Delivers Rallying Cry

Could the Buffaloes turn their 1-2 record into a 10-2 record?

"Why not us? Why not us? Because there's simplistic things that's going on that we can fix," Sanders said to his team.

Sanders positive mindset is set to inspire his team, while he draws on history. Last season in 2024, Colorado started its season 1-2, losing to Nebraska and BYU. In Coach Prime's second season, the Buffaloes turned that 1-2 record into a 9-4 record (7-2 in Big 12 play), reaching their first non-COVID winning season since 2016.

The 2024 team was led be Deion's son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Both Colorado stars rewrote the Buffaloes history books and had their jerseys retired in Boulder.

Colorado is certainly missing those two massive playmakers but Sanders' message is clear - who will step up in their absence? Why not "you"?

Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit:
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Colorado's Offense Needs Leaders

Colorado desperately needs a quarterback to step up into a consistent commander - Ryan Staub, Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Kaidon Salter have shown glimpses but who can rise to the occasion?

The old adage comes to mind - if you have three quarterbacks do you really have one? Sanders did not mince words about Staub's performance in the 36-20 loss to the Houston Cougars.

"Staub didn't play well. I saw what you saw. He did not play well today. That wasn't his best, to say the least," Sanders said after the game.

Perhaps, Coach Prime will start the veteran Salter or give the 5-star freshman Lewis another chance vs. Wyoming.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchd
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel is faced with the challenge of preparing for all three quarterbacks before Saturday's game.

"I don't know that they alter their offense dramatically between each one," Sawvel said. "It may, obviously, be a little different focus, but we got to get ready for multiple different things... "With Kaidon Salter, there's an added element of athleticism to it. We've got to prepare for all of it."

MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier Payne Sends Message Following Buffaloes Rough Loss

MORE: Four Colorado Buffaloes Under Most Pressure From Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Poor Start To Season Coming With An Ironic Strength

Can Colorado Beat Wyoming?

Colorado Buffaloes Poor Start Season Ironic Strength Jordan Seaton Deion Sanders Xavier Hill Larry Johnson Big 12 Football CU
Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are 13.5-point favorites against the Wyoming Cowboys on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is -550, and the total points are 45.5.

Wyoming is 2-1 and poses a big threat to the Buffaloes if they can't find the end zone.

Kickoff between the Buffaloes and Cowboys is set for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN. The game will be at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

... It's a chance for the Buffaloes to get their second win of the season and right the ship after a rough start.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football