Why Deion Sanders Should Start 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis

Colorado’s quarterback situation has been anything but stable this season, and Deion Sanders faces a tough decision. With Ryan Staub struggling and Julian Lewis waiting in the wings, the question is whether it’s time to hand Lewis the reins.

Thomas Gorski

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a tough 36-20 loss to Houston on Friday night, and the biggest question now is what coach Deion Sanders will do at quarterback.

After benching Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, Sanders turned to redshirt sophomore Ryan Staub

He looked sharp against Delaware last week, but he couldn’t carry that momentum into Houston. 

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Staub threw for 204 yards and a touchdown, but he also had two interceptions and averaged just 5.8 yards per attempt. The Buffaloes couldn’t get into a rhythm and struggled to keep drives alive when they needed them most.

“(Ryan) Staub didn’t play well … I saw what you saw,” Sanders said after the game.

That leaves Colorado in a difficult spot. With Salter’s benching, Staub’s inconsistency, and five-star freshman Julian Lewis waiting in the wings, Sanders has a big decision to make. 

If Sanders turns to Lewis now, it could speed up his development and give him some much-needed reps, but it would also show that Colorado is already shifting its focus to the future instead of trying to patch things up this season. 

Either way, Sanders doesn’t have much time to figure it out — his next move at quarterback could shape not only how this year plays out, but where the program is headed.

Why It’s Time for Julian Lewis to Start for the Buffaloes

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The season isn’t over yet, but winning the Big 12 is going to be a tough climb. After going 9-4 last year, getting past that mark in 2025 looks unlikely. 

With a season focused on development, giving Lewis reps just makes sense. Lewis is expected to be the full-time starter as soon as next season, so why not get him going now? 

He was a top recruit for a reason — the most talented quarterback on the roster with the biggest upside. 

His ceiling is sky-high, and the offense could really use a jolt. Putting someone with his skill set under center is probably Colorado’s best shot at getting things moving again.

If Sanders is serious about setting the program up for long-term success, the Lewis era shouldn’t wait.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Why It Makes Sense to Redshirt Julian Lewis

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Lewis should get more reps, but the bigger question is whether it actually makes sense right now. With Salter and Staub struggling to run the offense with the players around them, throwing Lewis into the fire might do more harm than good.

Quarterback development is huge in today’s college football landscape, and Lewis will need time to grow and learn the offense at his own pace. In his limited reps against Delaware, he didn’t show a ton of promise and arguably looked a little overwhelmed.

Giving Lewis a redshirt year could let him get comfortable and really learn the offense. Jumping him in too soon might backfire, so taking it slow could be the smartest move for his development.

Deion Sanders Faces a Big Decision at Quarterback

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sanders has a tough call on his hands, and it doesn’t look like he has anyone who can consistently keep the Buffaloes competitive in Big 12 play. Salter seems like the obvious choice for the rest of the season, but he’s been very inconsistent.

Staub had a strong showing against Delaware, but he struggled against the Cougars. 

Does he deserve more time? Sure—but if Colorado drops another game next week, the pressure is going to start piling up as expectations in Boulder were high coming into this season.

Even Lewis might not be the quick fix the team needs, so Sanders is stuck without a perfect option. 

Every option comes with risk, and time isn’t on Sanders’ side. How he decides at quarterback could shape not just this season, but the future of the program.

