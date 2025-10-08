Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reacts To Cleveland Browns Trading Joe Flacco, Impact On Son

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on the Cleveland Browns trading quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals — a move that sends his son, Shedeur Sanders, up the depth chart. Shedeur must still beat out Dillon Gabriel, however.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

BOULDER — Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be considered one step closer to receiving some playing time following a massive trade by his Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.

With former Browns starter Joe Flacco headed to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a future late-round draft pick, Sanders is now sitting behind only fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on Cleveland's depth chart. A poor stretch of play from Gabriel, a third-round draft pick from Oregon, could result in Colorado coach Deion Sanders' youngest son finally getting his shot in Cleveland.

Deion Sanders Responds To Cleveland's Quarterback Move

Deion Sanders Reacts Cleveland Browns Trading Joe Flacco Impact Son Shedeur Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel NFL Quarterback
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" was asked about Cleveland trading Flacco to the Bengals.

"I don't care. I don't give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes," Deion Sanders said. "I do love me some Shedeur Sanders, though, believe that. I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don't. I'm a coach that's trying win just like they're trying to win games, but I could care less of who they traded."

Coincidentally, former Bengals star cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was in the room for Sanders' presser. “As a Bengals fan, I like the trade,” Jones said.

Deion Sanders Reacts Cleveland Browns Trading Joe Flacco Impact Son Shedeur Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel NFL Quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) makes a pass against Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders' sentiment is likely shared by most Colorado fans. Although the trade bodes well for Shedeur, there's still no guarantee that Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski will start the fifth-round draft pick over Gabriel this season. All signs still point to Gabriel holding down the starting job for the foreseeable future.

As the younger Sanders stayed put on the bench, Gabriel performed well in his first career start on Sunday, throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland will next visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado

MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past

MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field 

Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Joe Flacco Trade

Deion Sanders Reacts Cleveland Browns Trading Joe Flacco Impact Son Shedeur Colorado Buffaloes Dillon Gabriel NFL Quarterback
Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) looks on from he sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders, who broke countless school records during his two years at Colorado, was also asked about the trade during an interview with Cleveland's Fox 8 News. The rookie quarterback praised Flacco's leadership and wished his brief teammate well.

“He's definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom, and I feel like he helped me a lot with my time being here in Cleveland, and his time being here in Cleveland," Sanders said. "So now you know everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans they have in life, so I'm just happy for him.”

Flacco closed his brief second stint in Cleveland with 815 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games played. The Browns lost all but one of his starts, leading to Stefanski's decision to insert Gabriel.

Without Shedeur Sanders, Colorado is off to a 2-4 start in Deion Sanders' third season at the helm. The Buffs will look for their first Big 12 win on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football