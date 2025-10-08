Deion Sanders Reacts To Cleveland Browns Trading Joe Flacco, Impact On Son
BOULDER — Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be considered one step closer to receiving some playing time following a massive trade by his Cleveland Browns on Tuesday.
With former Browns starter Joe Flacco headed to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for a future late-round draft pick, Sanders is now sitting behind only fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel on Cleveland's depth chart. A poor stretch of play from Gabriel, a third-round draft pick from Oregon, could result in Colorado coach Deion Sanders' youngest son finally getting his shot in Cleveland.
Deion Sanders Responds To Cleveland's Quarterback Move
During his weekly press conference on Tuesday, "Coach Prime" was asked about Cleveland trading Flacco to the Bengals.
"I don't care. I don't give a darn about the Browns at all. I care about the Colorado Buffaloes," Deion Sanders said. "I do love me some Shedeur Sanders, though, believe that. I care about him. The rest of that mess, I don't. I'm a coach that's trying win just like they're trying to win games, but I could care less of who they traded."
Coincidentally, former Bengals star cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was in the room for Sanders' presser. “As a Bengals fan, I like the trade,” Jones said.
Sanders' sentiment is likely shared by most Colorado fans. Although the trade bodes well for Shedeur, there's still no guarantee that Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski will start the fifth-round draft pick over Gabriel this season. All signs still point to Gabriel holding down the starting job for the foreseeable future.
As the younger Sanders stayed put on the bench, Gabriel performed well in his first career start on Sunday, throwing for 190 yards and two touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings. Cleveland will next visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
MORE: Why It's Time Deion Sanders Starts Julian Lewis At Quarterback For Colorado
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Blood Clots Update Revives a Painful Chapter From His Past
MORE: Undercover Police, Other Changes Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Folsom Field
Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Joe Flacco Trade
Shedeur Sanders, who broke countless school records during his two years at Colorado, was also asked about the trade during an interview with Cleveland's Fox 8 News. The rookie quarterback praised Flacco's leadership and wished his brief teammate well.
“He's definitely somebody I leaned on for wisdom, and I feel like he helped me a lot with my time being here in Cleveland, and his time being here in Cleveland," Sanders said. "So now you know everybody has their own destinies and have their own plans they have in life, so I'm just happy for him.”
Flacco closed his brief second stint in Cleveland with 815 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in four games played. The Browns lost all but one of his starts, leading to Stefanski's decision to insert Gabriel.
Without Shedeur Sanders, Colorado is off to a 2-4 start in Deion Sanders' third season at the helm. The Buffs will look for their first Big 12 win on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones.