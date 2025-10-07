Buffs Beat

Midseason Report Card: Grading Colorado's Shaky First Six Games

Outside of special teams, the Colorado Buffaloes have played below expectations this season. Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs have won only two games and are looking for answers on both offense and defense. Below is our midseason report card for Colorado.

Jack Carlough

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
In this story:

With much of it being their own doing, little has gone the Colorado Buffaloes' way through six games.

Colorado is now sitting 2-4 (0-3 Big 12) after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, marking a new low in an already difficult season. Consistency has been a major issue for coach Deion Sanders' team, and only six regular season games remain to get things figured out.

Below is our midseason report card for the 2025 Buffs:

Offense: C

Midseason Report Card Grading Colorado Buffaloes First Six Games Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Tawfiq Byard Pat Shurmur Boulder
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) throws downfield against the TCU Horned Frogs during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Looking first at the positives, Colorado's run game has improved and the offensive line play has quietly been a strength of this struggling team. Left tackle Jordan Seaton is looking more and more like a future first-round NFL Draft pick, and his fellow linemen have also helped keep quarterback Kaidon Salter upright.

Salter has showed spurts of good, but inconsistent play and far too many mistakes from Colorado's primary starting quarterback has limited this offense. Saturday's loss to the TCU Horned Frogs summed up Salter's season well, as two early touchdown drives were ultimately masked by a career-high three interceptions.

"I want them to play like their life is on the line, like their careers are on the line, like the payment for a car is on the line, the payment for a home is on the line, like they have children depending on them — some do," coach Deion Sanders said. "I just want them to play with full intensity and passion."

Defense: C+

Midseason Report Card Grading Colorado Buffaloes First Six Games Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Tawfiq Byard Pat Shurmur Boulder
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) and safety Tawfiq Byard (7) defend an attempt at Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Admittedly, Colorado's defense has taken great strides in the past two weeks against BYU and TCU. The Buffs have stopped the run better, and besides a few ill-timed penalties, they've also performed well enough in pass coverage. Through six games, safety Tawfiq Byard has been a welcome addition, but he'll need others to step up as well.

Poor play from Colorado's linebackers and its No. 2 cornerback have been the biggest issues. Neither Martavius French nor Reggie Hughes has impressed at linebackers, and cornerbacks Makari Vickers and Teon Parks also have plenty to figure out.

Special Teams: A-

Midseason Report Card Grading Colorado Buffaloes First Six Games Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Tawfiq Byard Pat Shurmur Boulder
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes punter Damon Greaves (35) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Special teams has been far and away the brightest aspect of the 2025 Buffs. Placekicker Buck Buchanan is a touchback machine, punter Damon Greaves has 10 punts inside the 20, and Alejandro Mata has missed just one of his 23 field goals/extra points.

Colorado's punt units had a rough game against TCU, however. Greaves averaged just 32.5 yards on four punts, and the Horned Frogs recovered a fourth quarter punt that hit an unknowing Kam Mikell.

MORE: Colorado's Kaidon Salter Shares Candid Thoughts On Three-Interception Game At TCU

MORE: Colorado Quarterback Kaidon Salter’s Struggles vs. TCU Reignite Power 4 Debate

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Disappointing Loss To TCU Horned Frogs

Coaching: C+

Coaching is the most difficult area to grade because most of it occurs behind the scenes. Still, based on what's seen during games and a few concerning comments from coach Deion Sanders, Colorado's NFL-laden staff deserves some blame for the Buffs' poor start.

"The coaching staff, and I'm challenging them right now to figure this thing out, and let's prayerfully understand that we are so much better in the second halves than what we're showing," Sanders said after losing to TCU, per BuffsTV.

Offensive line coaches Gunnar White, George Hegamin and Andre Gurode, running backs coach Marshall Faulk and defensive line coach Domata Peko have all been bright spots on Sanders' staff.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football