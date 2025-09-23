Deion Sanders Reacts To Elimination Of College Football Spring Transfer Portal Window
BOULDER — Just like every other college football program at the Division I level, the Colorado Buffaloes must adapt to the recent elimination of the spring transfer portal window.
The Division I Administrative Committee voted to remove the spring transfer portal window last week, limiting undergraduate players to a single transfer window near the end of the season. The current proposal is for sometime in January.
Deion Sanders Speaks On Elimination Of Spring Transfer Portal Window
Ahead of Colorado's Week 5 game against the BYU Cougars, coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on the NCAA eliminating the spring transfer portal window.
"We're gonna go about our business like every other school," Sanders said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "It's the same rules for everyone, right? We gonna get what we want. We always do. When we don't get what we want, that means somebody offered more money. That's it."
"Coach Prime" added over 30 transfer portal commits this past offseason, including several players who utilized the spring window. Running back DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word), offensive tackle Larry Johnson III (Tennessee), cornerback Noah King (Kansas State), wide receiver Hykeem Williams (Florida State) and other undergraduates entered the transfer portal in April before committing to Colorado.
While some adjustments will be necessary, "Coach Prime" has no concerns about the new transfer portal calendar.
"We're going to scout the players, and hopefully we get the type of guys that's not coming here to play for money, they come here to play because they want to play for the Colorado Buffaloes, and they want to play up under this team and how we do things and the consistency that we're on television and all that comes with it. It is what it is, man. As long as the playing field is level for everyone, I'm good. I have no complaints."
Colorado's latest transfer portal class will get another opportunity to play on national television this weekend, with ESPN broadcasting the Buffs' Saturday night matchup with the BYU Cougars.
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming
MORE: Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys
What To Know About BYU
Because they haven't faced anyone respectable, the BYU Cougars are a difficult team to analyze. All three of their wins (Portland State, Stanford and East Carolina) came by at least 21 points, and they've so far outgained their opponents in total yards, 1,356-616. Defensively, BYU has allowed just one touchdown.
Freshman Bear Bachmeier won BYU's starting quarterback job in fall camp following the departure of Jake Retzlaff. Through three games, the former four-star prospect owns 518 receiving yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Bachmeier will continue to rely heavily on star running back LJ Martin, who has already rushed for 342 yards and one touchdown.
Saturday's kickoff at Folsom Field between 2-2 Colorado and 3-0 BYU is set for 8:15 p.m. MT.