Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Reaffirms Change Is Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Offense

Through the Colorado Buffaloes' first few training camp practices, coach Deion Sanders maintains confidence that his offense will feature an improved rushing attack. Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor and Dallan Hayden have all looked solid thus far at running back.

Jack Carlough

Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs on the field before the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

It'll require a commitment from both players and coaches, but the Colorado Buffaloes hold confidence that their rushing attack will be improved in 2025.

Based on the highlights coming out of fall camp and what players are telling the media, Colorado's running backs have enjoyed some strong practices. Micah Welch appears to be in excellent shape entering his sophomore season, and Incarnate Word transfer DeKalon Taylor recently earned some praise from one of the Buffs' top wide receivers.

Coach Deion Sanders is also so far pleased with his offense's budding new dimension. During a podcast interview with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, "Coach Prime" shared his belief that Colorado's bolstered offensive line will pave the way for an improved run game.

Deion Sanders Change Coming Colorado Buffaloes Offense Asante Samuel Micah Welch Dallan Hayden DeKalon Taylor Fall Camp
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"We've got some depth, we've got some grown men, and they ain't playing," Sanders said. "That offensive line, we're gonna run that ball. I told the whole team that on the first day. I said, 'Fellas, y'all know I've been through hell. I don't want to yell. I don't want to scream. I just want to sit back and watch y'all get that ball. That first practice? Boy, they went and got that ball... I was so proud of them."

Largely due to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and an elite group of wide receivers, Colorado relied heavily on its passing game the past two seasons. The talent is still there out wide, and "Coach Prime holds confidence in battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, but the Buffs' offensive success in 2025 could depend on their run game. No longer can they rely on Shedeur and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to bail out a third-and-long situation.

Deion Sanders Change Coming Colorado Buffaloes Offense Asante Samuel Micah Welch Dallan Hayden DeKalon Taylor Fall Camp
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following Friday's fall camp practice, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur shared his thoughts on Colorado's depth and versatility at running back.

"Each guy is a little bit different from Dallan Hayden to Simeon Price to DeKalon Taylor and some of the guys that were here last year," Shurmur said. "Ideally, we'll put them in there and do the things they're best at. I have always thought that with running backs... But no matter how good your starter is, I sort of feel like it takes a village. I think every team needs to use more than one back, so you have to develop them and hopefully get them on the field in a position where they do what they do best."

As expected, Colorado once again plans on rotating its running backs based on the situation. Hayden and Taylor project as early-down backs while Welch could be utilized more in short-yardage situations and the red zone.

MORE: Deion Sanders' Noteworthy Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach's Future

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Dominating Preseason Camp: New Highlight Catch

MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Electrifies At Carolina Panthers Training Camp With Roster Cuts Looming

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Outperforming Dillon Gabriel? Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats Day 8

Deion Sanders Change Coming Colorado Buffaloes Offense Asante Samuel Micah Welch Dallan Hayden DeKalon Taylor Fall Camp
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

As the 2025 college football season looms, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are now about one week into fall camp. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who ran the ball tremendously last season, will visit Folsom Field on Aug. 29.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football