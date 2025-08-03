Deion Sanders Reaffirms Change Is Coming To Colorado Buffaloes' Offense
It'll require a commitment from both players and coaches, but the Colorado Buffaloes hold confidence that their rushing attack will be improved in 2025.
Based on the highlights coming out of fall camp and what players are telling the media, Colorado's running backs have enjoyed some strong practices. Micah Welch appears to be in excellent shape entering his sophomore season, and Incarnate Word transfer DeKalon Taylor recently earned some praise from one of the Buffs' top wide receivers.
Coach Deion Sanders is also so far pleased with his offense's budding new dimension. During a podcast interview with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel, "Coach Prime" shared his belief that Colorado's bolstered offensive line will pave the way for an improved run game.
"We've got some depth, we've got some grown men, and they ain't playing," Sanders said. "That offensive line, we're gonna run that ball. I told the whole team that on the first day. I said, 'Fellas, y'all know I've been through hell. I don't want to yell. I don't want to scream. I just want to sit back and watch y'all get that ball. That first practice? Boy, they went and got that ball... I was so proud of them."
Largely due to quarterback Shedeur Sanders and an elite group of wide receivers, Colorado relied heavily on its passing game the past two seasons. The talent is still there out wide, and "Coach Prime holds confidence in battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, but the Buffs' offensive success in 2025 could depend on their run game. No longer can they rely on Shedeur and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter to bail out a third-and-long situation.
Following Friday's fall camp practice, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur shared his thoughts on Colorado's depth and versatility at running back.
"Each guy is a little bit different from Dallan Hayden to Simeon Price to DeKalon Taylor and some of the guys that were here last year," Shurmur said. "Ideally, we'll put them in there and do the things they're best at. I have always thought that with running backs... But no matter how good your starter is, I sort of feel like it takes a village. I think every team needs to use more than one back, so you have to develop them and hopefully get them on the field in a position where they do what they do best."
As expected, Colorado once again plans on rotating its running backs based on the situation. Hayden and Taylor project as early-down backs while Welch could be utilized more in short-yardage situations and the red zone.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Noteworthy Prediction For Colorado Buffaloes Assistant Coach's Future
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Dominating Preseason Camp: New Highlight Catch
MORE: Jimmy Horn Jr. Electrifies At Carolina Panthers Training Camp With Roster Cuts Looming
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Outperforming Dillon Gabriel? Cleveland Browns Training Camp Stats Day 8
As the 2025 college football season looms, "Coach Prime" and the Buffs are now about one week into fall camp. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who ran the ball tremendously last season, will visit Folsom Field on Aug. 29.