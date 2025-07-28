Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Stands Out With Perfect Day At Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is continuing to heat up after a stellar performance by rookie Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback completed each pass in team drills. How does Sanders' perfect day affect the Browns' quarterback competition?

Angela Miele

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders had himself a day during the team’s training camp. It was the first day with pads, and the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is providing a true case as to why he should start.

The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on the roster: veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Pickett recently sustained a hamstring injury and will be missing some time. While Flacco is taking over the majority of first-team drills, Sanders is taking advantage of added reps.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders Perfect Day In Team Drills

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not provide an exact timeline on Pickett’s injury, but in the meantime, this is the opportunity for Sanders to take advantage of added reps. On the first day of padded practices, Sanders stepped up in his role, having a perfect day in team drills. 

He finished the day going 9-of-9 with two touchdowns and no interceptions, as tracked by ESPN Cleveland. He was the only quarterback to score, and once again proved his accuracy when throwing the ball.

Jul 28, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) runs the offense during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders' first touchdown pass was a deep pass to wide receiver Gage Larvadain. The second came at the end of practice with another deep throw to tight end Sal Cannella. While Sanders was primarily with the third team, his accuracy and big plays will help him stand out to the coaching staff.

When training camp first kicked off, Sanders started slow, but his growth in just a couple of days is apparent. After five days of training camp, Sanders has gone 29-of-40 with five touchdowns. He leads the quarterbacks in passing touchdowns, and he has yet to throw an interception.

As the former Colorado quarterback continues to impress, he could work his way up the depth chart to become the starter.

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Where Sanders Stands In Competition

Although the NFL season is approaching, there is still no indication from the coaching staff on where the quarterback competition stands. Sanders has yet to earn first-team reps, spending the majority with the third team. 

With Pickett out, Stefanski told the media that Flacco will get the majority of first-team reps, potentially leaving the window open for other quarterbacks to earn reps. There is a belief based on reps that Flacco is the favorite to start, but there has been no word from the Browns’ staff, and Sanders still has a shot to prove himself.

May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws a pass during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There is no official timeline for the Browns to name a starter, but with preseason approaching, the team will likely have a better understanding of the order of the depth chart. The Browns' first preseason game is against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 8 which could provide clarity on the depth chart order for the coaching staff. 

The preseason is the closest to game speed that will happen before the regular season, giving Stefanski and the staff the chance to see how each quarterback does in game-like situations. The team will also hold a joint practice with the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

There is much uncertainty regarding the Browns' quarterback competition. Whether it be a player potentially being released or traded, the only thing Sanders can do is perform at a high level during each practice as he works towards becoming a starting NFL quarterback.

Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

