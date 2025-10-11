Live Score Updates as Colorado Buffaloes Search For First Big 12 Win vs. Iowa State
BOULDER — Both frustrated after falling last week, the Colorado Buffaloes and No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones will meet Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.
Colorado, led by third-year-coach Deion Sanders, enters Week 7 with a 2-4 overall record and is still looking for its first Big 12 Conference win (0-3). Despite ongoing controversy at the position, Kaidon Salter is expected to receive his sixth start of the season at quarterback.
As for Iowa State, coach Matt Campbell's Cyclones are 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) after falling to the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6. Quarterback Rocco Becht guides the Cyclones' offense, which will be without leading rusher Carson Hansen due to injury.
This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments throughout Colorado's Week 7 game against Iowa State:
Deion Sanders Preview Iowa State
Ahead of Colorado's first matchup with the Cyclones since 2010, "Coach Prime" shared his thoughts on Iowa State.
"They're good, man," Sanders said. "They've been good for a long time. They are consistent. There are some blemishes that we can take advantage of, and I am pretty sure they are seeing the same thing. But I feel like it is going to be a good contest. What we are working on right now, we have been getting out to strong starts and relinquishing those leads. That is not going to happen, prayerfully, this week."
Sanders was referring to Colorado's past two losses to the BYU Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs. In both games, the Buffs blew an early 14-0 lead, adding on to an already frustrating season.
What To Know About Iowa State
Iowa State appears ripe to be upset again due to a lengthy injury report that includes Hansen and key cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper. Cincinnati capitalized on Iowa State's injuries last week, and Colorado will look to do the same, although the Buffs are also dealing with a few notable ailments.
Offensively, Becht will rely heavily on running back Abu Sama III (304 rushing yards) out of the backfield and Brett Eskildsen (321 receiving yards) out wide. Defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. leads the Cyclones with 39 total tackles and defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough owns a team-high two sacks.
Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for 1:35 p.m. MT on ESPN.