Live Score Updates as Colorado Buffaloes Search For First Big 12 Win vs. Iowa State

Still searching for their first Big 12 Conference win, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will host the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon in Boulder. Stay here for live updates and key moments from Folsom Field.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
BOULDER — Both frustrated after falling last week, the Colorado Buffaloes and No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones will meet Saturday afternoon at Folsom Field.

Colorado, led by third-year-coach Deion Sanders, enters Week 7 with a 2-4 overall record and is still looking for its first Big 12 Conference win (0-3). Despite ongoing controversy at the position, Kaidon Salter is expected to receive his sixth start of the season at quarterback.

As for Iowa State, coach Matt Campbell's Cyclones are 5-1 (2-1 Big 12) after falling to the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 6. Quarterback Rocco Becht guides the Cyclones' offense, which will be without leading rusher Carson Hansen due to injury.

Oct 4, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

This article will be updated with scoring plays and key moments throughout Colorado's Week 7 game against Iowa State:

Deion Sanders Preview Iowa State

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warmups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ahead of Colorado's first matchup with the Cyclones since 2010, "Coach Prime" shared his thoughts on Iowa State.

"They're good, man," Sanders said. "They've been good for a long time. They are consistent. There are some blemishes that we can take advantage of, and I am pretty sure they are seeing the same thing. But I feel like it is going to be a good contest. What we are working on right now, we have been getting out to strong starts and relinquishing those leads. That is not going to happen, prayerfully, this week."

Sanders was referring to Colorado's past two losses to the BYU Cougars and TCU Horned Frogs. In both games, the Buffs blew an early 14-0 lead, adding on to an already frustrating season.

What To Know About Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Chase Sowell (0) catches a pass for a first down on fourth down as Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Logan Wilson (7) defends in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa State Cyclones at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 4, 2025. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa State appears ripe to be upset again due to a lengthy injury report that includes Hansen and key cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Jeremiah Cooper. Cincinnati capitalized on Iowa State's injuries last week, and Colorado will look to do the same, although the Buffs are also dealing with a few notable ailments.

Offensively, Becht will rely heavily on running back Abu Sama III (304 rushing yards) out of the backfield and Brett Eskildsen (321 receiving yards) out wide. Defensive back Marcus Neal Jr. leads the Cyclones with 39 total tackles and defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough owns a team-high two sacks.

Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for 1:35 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

