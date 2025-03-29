Revisiting Deion Sanders' Retirement Plans After New Colorado Buffaloes Contract
On March 28, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension worth $54 million. It is one of the top contracts for a coach in college football. Sanders is set to stick with the Buffaloes for quite some time.
After his first season in Colorado, Sanders spoke with NBC News about not chasing finances and wanting to retire in Colorado. With this new deal, Sanders is proving his desire to stay in Boulder for a long time.
“I love Boulder, Colorado, and Colorado. I’m not chasing finances. I’m not chasing the bag. I’m not chasing notoriety. I’m not chasing hype. I love what I do, and I do what I love. And I love Boulder, Colorado,” Sanders told NBC News’ Savannah Sellers.
While there was speculation that Sanders would be taking an NFL job this offseason, Sanders has remained open since 2023 that he does not intend to leave the Colorado Buffaloes.
“I don’t plan on being anywhere else in my coaching career. It is my desire to one day retire and just walk off, not walk off, I want to ride off on a white horse with a black hat in the sunset in Boulder, Colorado, winning a championship,” Sanders said. “Championships. Plural. That’s what I wanna do.”
Sanders has made his wishes clear from the start, and now with this new contract, it is one step closer to coming true. The speculation on Sanders leaving for the NFL anytime soon can dwindle, and the Colorado coach has his sights set on winning national championships.
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs New Contract: Social Media Reaction
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs $54 Million Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
Buffzone’s Brian Howell reported that Sanders will earn a base salary of $10 million in 2025 and 2026, then $11 million in 2027 and 2028. In his final year of the deal, his base salary will be worth $12 million.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement released by the school. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field."
"We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base. Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?" Sanders continued.
With an average yearly salary of $10.8 million, Sanders is now the fourth-highest paid college football coach, per DNVR’s Scott Procter. Sanders sits behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart at No. 1, Ohio State’s Ryan Day at No. 2, and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney at No. 3.
The Colorado Buffaloes were a one-win team before Sanders became the coach. The Buffaloes have improved their record each season, coming off a 9-4 record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play. Sanders has not just helped bring a winning culture to Boulder, Colorado, but has also brought in revenue through an increase in nationally televised games and ticket sales.
The Buffaloes are set to have two first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite losing some star players, Colorado brought in some big-time recruits, retained key players, and is off to a strong start in their spring practices.
Sanders is set to be in Colorado for quite some time and will look to compete for multiple national championship wins.