Deion Sanders Reveals Surprising Interaction With Transfer Commit Gideon Lampron

One of the several talented players that the Colorado Buffaloes have landed through the transfer portal is linebacker Gideon Lampron. Lampron is coming off a big season with the Bowling Green Falcons, earning first-team All-MAC.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared a story on “The Morning Run” of when he met Lampron, before the portal had opened.

“We got a young man just committed that passed by me on a air plane … and I’m sitting in the front of the plane and he passed by and he said, ‘Coach, I’m in the portal, I’m such and such, I can play,” Sanders said. “I said, man, can you really play, cause you know, you got nerve to do that. You got nerve to challenge me, to check me like that.”

Sanders shared he quickly reached out to Colorado’s director of player personnel, Darius Darden-Box, and asked if what Lampron said about himself was true. Box called him back quickly, confirming that Lampron can play.

“I get my butt up, walked to the back of the plane … And I said, young man, talk to me. They say you got it. You ready to do this?” Sanders continued.

Lampron committed to the Colorado Buffaloes shortly after the portal officially opened, and the program gained an elite linebacker.

Gideon Lampron Could Be Just What Colorado Buffaloes Need

What Lampron exhibited on the plane when he met Sanders was confidence in himself. While it may have been a coincidence that the two were on the same plane, Lampron took a chance, betting on himself, and approached the Colorado coach.

The confidence to approach Sanders on the plane and declare that he can play for Colorado might translate to his performance on the field with the Buffaloes. Sanders gained a linebacker who can now come to Boulder and continue to prove himself with his performance.

Lampron received offers from several Power Four schools, such as the UCF Knights and Oklahoma Sooners. That moment on the plane when Sanders sought him out after receiving confirmation from Darden-Box that Lampron could play could be what pushed the Buffaloes ahead of the other programs.

Colorado Buffaloes Gaining Defensive Talent With Gideon Lampron

Lampron has been developing at a high level throughout his collegiate career. He spent two seasons with Dayton before transferring to Bowling Green in 2025. In just one season, he had a breakout performance, finishing as the team’s reading tackler before entering the portal.

The linebacker started in all 12 games with the Falcons, recording 119 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, defending one pass, and forcing two fumbles. He recorded at least 10 tackles in seven games through the season.

While playing in the MAC, Lampron and Bowling Green faced the Louisville Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2025. He had a big game against the Cardinals, recording 12 tackles and one sack.

The Buffaloes already need to find improvement on defense compared to their 2025 season, but they are also losing several players to the transfer portal. The mass exodus and need for improvement make Lampron’s commitment an important one for the Buffaloes.

Through the 2026 recruiting class, Colorado signed linebackers Carson Crawford and Rodney Colton Jr. Both have potential, but are young and only entering their true freshman season.

Lampron will not only bring immediate help to the Buffaloes, but he can also become a leader for Colorado as the team develops young defensive players.

